Marion Rotary and Marion Chamber come together to host inaugural Melton E. Holt Memorial Golf Tournament

In honor of community impactor, former County Judge Melton E. Holt, the Marion Rotary Club and Marion Chamber of Commerce held a fundraising golf tournament earlier this week

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Rotary Club and the Marion Chamber of Commerce joined forces this year to hold the firstever Melton E. Holt Memorial Golf Tournament in Marion, Arkansas earlier this week on Monday, June 5th, the two-year anniversary of Holt’s death.

Participating in the tournament was Hannah Holt, daughter of Melton E.

Holt, was says that this tournament is an honor to her father’s legacy.

“It’s very special,” Hannah Holt said. “He was very active in rotary and in the chamber and just numerous civic organizations. He volunteered a lot of time. So, he would be honored.”

Melton E. Holt served as tax collector for 26 years before moving to county judge where he served for 12 years, only running opposed once.

The tournament is a fundraiser and will become an annual event, continuing to honor the late Holt’s legacy by giving money and opportunities back to the local community, according to former Marion Chamber of Commerce board member and current active Rotary participant Lance Scarborough.

“[Holt] was active in our community for a long time and was kind of a staple in the community,” Scarborough said. “All this money that goes that we raise with Rotary goes towards all of our scholarships that we give to seniors plus our leadership, RILA, camps that we send our seniors to. So, we send kids to leadership camps… We gave away six $750 scholarships this last year to seniors.”

High School seniors can talk to their councilors about getting the prestigious scholarships, free money that Scarborough says is well earned.

“It’s pretty hard to get,” Scarborough said. “We look at grades and need basis… Also, they have to be active in Interactive.

Interactive is a high school based program that’s involved with Rotary and it teaches kids that you have to give back to the community. So, when you get up and you become a business ordinated person, it’s important for you to donate your time and give back to the community because the community is only as good as the people who give their time back to it.”

Event director Tracy Brick says that the portion of the money raised by the Marion Chamber of Commerce will also be distributed back into the community.

“The money for this tournament from the Marion Chamber’s portion will go towards advertising and promoting the community along with city development, things that will make our city more attractive, to promote our businesses here in our little corner of the world.”

Brick also emphasized what an impact Melton E.

Holt had on the local community.

“Mr. Melton Holt was a big part of this community,” Brick said. “He impacted the Marion rotary and the Marion chamber immensely and he was such a fixture of our community that it was very fitting to add this as our memorial.”

Seventeen total teams participated in the tournament which was chalked full of competition. “Closest-tothe- hole” prizes were given out on all four par 3’s. Hole 18 held a long drive contest. A slight gambling opportunity came into play on Hole 5 which was a “Vegas-Hole”. Golfers could bet from five to twenty dollars on whether or not they could hit the green on Hole 5.

Participants didn’t have to possess excellent long games to compete, however, as a putting contest was held on the putting green.

In perhaps the biggest potential give-away, Holly Chevrolet sponsored a “Hole-in-One” prize on Hole 7.

Anybody who would like to get involved or simply get more information about the Marion Rotary Club or the Marion Chamber of Commerce can contact the Marion Chamber of Commerce office.

By Collins Peeples