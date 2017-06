Marriage Licenses

May 31 Parel Tsepodsy, 28, and Synyra Belisecia, 37, both of Memphis June 1 Joshua K. Moiser, 18, and Alexander L. Soto, 19, both of Proctor Caleb E. Adkison, 19, and Ashely P. Burkhalter, 19, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi June 2 Juan Amaro, 34, and Elizabeth H. Urbina, 37, both of Memphis Efrain Cancino, 34, and Maria Valdez-Mora, 31, both of Memphis Terry Gaines, 35, and Claudia C. Malone, 29, both of Marion John L. Newson, 38, and Dominique L. Foster, 31, both of Memphis Auvonntaye M. Jones, 25, and Kara L. Thompson, 25, both of Memphis June 5 Nayo Gasper, 26, and Michelle N. Montero, 21, both of Memphis Rony R. Perez, 27, and Sabina A. Roblero, 29, both of Memphis Robert W. Heineman, 41, of Pulaski, Tennessee and Melanie D. Emerson, 30, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama Mike C. Chockett, 51 and Brittany L. Hodo, 28, both of Marked Tree Omar De La Luz, 32, and Molly A. Boyd, 19, both of Memphis Victor H. Cortres, 31, and Teresa E. Andino, 27, both of Cordova, Tennessee June 6 Junior A. Morales, 36, and Ritza I. Elvir, 26, both of Memphis Garner T. Balentine, 55, and Bertha M. King, 80, both of West Memphis Cody A. Simpson, 25, and Jesika D. Mahan, 28, both of Como, Mississippi

Divorce Petitions

May 31

Tony Terrell Guy vs. Dejuan Lasha Thomas Tamara Denise Henry vs. Christopher Jenoras Damoreal Evangeline Marie Little vs. Jason Lynn Little

Marion Police Reports 5/22/17 – 5/29/17

05-22-17 – 6:15pm – 115 Chestnut – Request for Arrest 05-22-17 – 8:00pm – 475 L.P.Mann – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 05-23-17 – 11:01am – 116 Center – Runaway 05-23-17 – 1:36pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Theft of Property 05-23-17 – 2:00pm – 388 N. Dogwood Cove – General Information 05-23-17 – 8:00am – 101 Carol Cove – Criminal Mischief 05-23-17 – 4:00pm – 507 Par #11 – Natural Death 05-23-17 – 4:30pm – 1114 Highway 77 – Assault on a Family Member 05-24-17 – 11:00pm – 132 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 05-24-17 – 9:00pm – 807 Marquette Lane – Theft of Property 05-24-17 – 5:30pm – 3732 I55 – Theft of Property x 2 05-24-17 – 11:30am – 3732 I55 – Shoplifting 05-24-17 – 2:30pm – 1144 L.H.Polk – Criminal Trespass / Bullying 05-24-17 – 12:00pm – 313 River Wind – Theft of Property 05-24-17 – 8:15pm – 141 Briarwood – Found Property 05-25-17 – 3:45am – Military Road – Headlight only one or none / Suspended Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance 05-25-17 – 8:00am – 52 Mckinzie Cove – Harassment 05-25-17 – 9:27am – U/K Harassment / Harassing Communications 05-26-17 – 2:58am – 388 Springdale – Persons in Disagreement 05-26-17 – 9:30am – 421 Birdie #5 – Residential Burglary / Breaking and Entering 05-26-17 – 8:30am – 452 E. Military Road – Shoplifting 05-26-17 – 1:30pm – 800 Bayou Cove – Theft by Receiving 05-26-17 – 2:00pm – 355 Geelan – Suicide 05-26-17 – 8:30pm – 600 E. Crawford – Sexual Indecency with a Child 05-27-17 – 2:15am – 117 Gavin – Criminal Mischief / Aggravated Assault 05-27-17 – 9:30am – 121 Sycamore – Harassing Communications 05-27-17 – 1:47pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 05-27-17 – 1:30pm – 113 Lori – ORD 239 05-27-17 – 1:00pm – 417 Birdie #4 – Domestic Battery / Criminal Mischief 05-28-17 – 10:00pm – 200 Washington – Breaking and Entering 05-28-17 – 9:00pm – 475 L.P.Mann – Residential Burglary / Breaking and Entering 05-28-17 – 3:46am – 310 Angelos Grove – Persons in Disagreement 05-28-17 – 4:00pm – Medel Marconi – General Information 05-28-17 – 6:15pm – 1144 L.H.Polk – Persons in Disagreement 05-29-17 – 9:00pm – 426 Military – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 05-29-17 – 12:30pm – 325 Shiloh – General Information

West Memphis

Police Reports

5/22/17 – 5/29/17 5/22/17 9:25 AM 4015 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 5/22/17 10:10 AM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/22/17 9:30 AM 500 S 18Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 5/22/17 12:50 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 5/22/17 1:08 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/22/17 1:51 AM 3104 Church ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/22/17 8:44 AM 208 S 7Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 5/22/17 9:25 AM 201 N Center DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 5/22/17 10:28 AM 1850 N Avalon ST 43 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 5/22/17 10:38 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/22/17 11:19 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/22/17 11:36 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/22/17 1:39 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/22/17 2:21 PM 700 S Avalon ST 25 GENERAL INFORMATION 5/22/17 2:28 PM 210 W Jackson AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 5/22/17 2:33 PM 127 S 2Nd ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 5/22/17 2:47 PM 2950 E Jackson St. BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 5/22/17 3:00 PM 3984 E Service RD 133 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/22/17 3:33 PM 1334 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/22/17 4:18 PM East Baton / West McAulty LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/22/17 4:38 PM 2501 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/22/17 5:04 PM 2822 Oak CV OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 5/22/17 6:01 PM 908 Vanderbilt ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/22/17 6:59 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/22/17 7:28 PM 400 block of Ross Avenue POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 5/23/17 1:15 AM 600 Oxford ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/23/17 1:55 AM .Ingram Overpass DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/23/17 2:45 AM South 10th / Polk LOITERING 5/23/17 3:59 AM 525 S 15Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/23/17 4:10 AM East Barton Ave./ Ingram Blvd. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/23/17 4:59 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/23/17 9:40 AM 2706 E Thompson AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 5/23/17 10:50 AM 1800 Missouri ST 1 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/23/17 12:09 PM 1115 W E Catt St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/23/17 12:14 PM 426 N North Roselawn ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/23/17 12:46 PM 1850 N Avalon ST 128 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 5/23/17 1:45 PM 1105 Martin Luther King Jr DR GENERAL INFORMATION 5/23/17 2:17 PM 305 Dabbs AVE 6 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 5/23/17 3:05 PM 217 S Worthington DR GENERAL INFORMATION 5/23/17 3:10 PM 609 S Avalon ST 2 OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 5/23/17 3:42 PM South 13th and East Polk POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 5/23/17 3:45 PM 100 Court ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 5/23/17 3:58 PM 101 E Broadway AVE OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION

FOR A

5/23/17 4:14 PM 101 E Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 5/23/17 4:31 PM 700 S Avalon ST 27 HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 5/25/17 4:30 PM 501 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/23/17 4:45 PM Sh77/Missouri Street/ North Service Road REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/23/17 5:59 PM 216 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/23/17 6:25 PM 2950 E Jackson AVE 53 FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 5/23/17 6:34 PM 1950 N Avalon ST 25 BATTERY 1ST DEGREE / CIRCUMSTANCES MANIFESTING EXTREME INDIFFERENCE 5/23/17 6:44 PM West Danner/ North Rhodes THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 5/24/17 12:06 AM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/24/17 9:06 AM 400 W Broadway AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 5/24/17 1:47 AM 229 Fallis ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/24/17 3:01 AM South Avalon/West Jefferson POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 5/24/17 12:03 PM 2501 E Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE 5/25/17 1:35 PM 2000 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/24/17 2:13 PM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 5/24/17 2:25 PM 2411 E Service RD 118 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 5/24/17 2:42 PM 100 E Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/24/17 2:54 PM 115 S 20Th ST 110 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/24/17 6:15 PM College/I40 overpass DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND OFFENSE 5/24/17 6:45 PM 100 E Court St. FAILURE TO VACATE 5/25/17 2:44 AM 3225 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/25/17 5:41 AM 396 Cypress Point RD 2 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/25/17 11:09 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/25/17 11:19 AM North Missouri Street / West Bond Avenue POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 5/25/17 3:33 PM Rhodes/Danner DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/26/17 2:38 AM 1800 Missouri ST 1 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/26/17 7:52 AM 2412 E Barton AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 5/26/17 9:23 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/26/17 9:58 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 5/26/17 10:47 AM 1411 N Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/26/17 11:44 AM 2980 Sl Henry ST Robbery 5/26/17 12:27 PM Westgate CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/26/17 1:26 PM North Avalon Street/ Ross Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/26/17 1:26 PM 806 N 14Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/27/17 3:32 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 5/26/17 1:51 PM North College / I40 off ramp GENERAL INFORMATION 5/26/17 1:58 PM 300 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/26/17 2:42 PM 505 Birch ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 5/26/17 4:45 PM 1600 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 5/26/17 6:00 PM 2113 E Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 5/27/17 3:46 AM East Broadway / Walker PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 5/27/17 4:09 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 5/27/17 4:42 AM 1909 Sula LN DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/27/17 4:46 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/27/17 10:12 AM 500 S 8Th FOUND PROPERTY 5/27/17 1:11 PM 700 N Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/27/17 3:07 PM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 5/27/17 3:14 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/27/17 5:51 PM South Avalon/ Rainer Road DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/28/17 2:38 AM 1007 Spears ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 5/28/17 3:05 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 5/28/17 8:38 AM 807 S 9Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 5/28/17 11:41 AM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/28/17 3:52 PM 1612 Scottwood St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/28/17 6:10 PM Southland DR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 5/28/17 10:27 PM 4000 Block of East Broadway DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/29/17 3:18 AM 402 Tulane DR CARRYINGAWEAPON 5/29/17 5:42 PM 200 Block of South 13th BATTERY 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURYWITH A DEADLY WEAPON 5/29/17 9:27 PM Balfour Road / North Rich Road BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE