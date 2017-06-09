Seniors in the Gym

Some of you may recall the legendary Charles Atlas, one of the first known body builders from the early years of fitness.

There was also Jack LaLanne, who I would watch do exercises each morning with a jump rope and a chair accompanied by his dog. He performed some amazing physical feats even beyond his prime years. These days you have YouTube sensations like Ronny the 70plus year old body builder, and Mrs. Earnestine Shepherd who at 80 still competes in body building contests and can bench press 150 lbs.

In my last article, I said working out is a marathon, not a sprint. In 2004, former Marion high school principal, Wayne Fawcett and I worked to make strength and conditioning an elective for Marion high school students. I also had the opportunity to talk to one of the professors from Hofstra University, and with his help, incorporated the course into our curriculum. He stated that adding this course to the school's curriculum would provide students benefits that would last even into their senior years.

I personally know some amazing individuals right here in the Marion and West Memphis area who have been working out for more than 30 years. When training my younger clients, I always take time to point out individuals in the gym who have maintained their physical fitness even in to their senior years. Ms. Doris Davis, trained by local trainer Tracy Evans, is 82 and looks great! My young clients look at her in disbelief, watching as she maneuvers around the weight room. She understands that even at her age, her fitness journey is just beginning and she can see the results of her hard work. There are others: Grafton Moore, Butch Cordell, Odell Sample, and Pat Crawford to name a few. These individuals and others understand the lifesaving benefits of regular physical activity.

There are no secrets here.

You must do some type of physical activity. Bill Phillips, a weight loss expert for Body for Life, said we have 1,440 minutes in a day and we need only set aside 40 to 60 minutes for physical activity. Phillips also stated that food is the most widely abused anti-anxiety drug in America, while exercise is the most underutilized antidepressant. According to fitness experts, resistance training like push-ups and squats, build strength, increases muscle mass, preserves bone density, and strengthens tendons and ligaments. A trainer friend of mine in Memphis, Robert Nash, told me about one of his clients who was in her early 90's.

She had just gone through bypass surgery and was currently going through radiation treatments, yet she continued to work out.

One day, she called him and gleefully told him she had fallen. She was so excited that due to her training, her fall didn't result in injury.

So, there you have it. To all the seniors, continue to work out. You are models, you look great, and you understand that it's a marathon, not a sprint. It doesn't matter your age or where you are on the body type spectrum, we can all transform our bodies.

Melvin Brown is a longtime former health and P. E. teacher and professional coach. He also works as a personal health and fitness trainer.

By ‘Coach’ Melvin Brown