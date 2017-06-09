The fight never stops…

Personal Trainer Why are we going to attack this weight loss?

I though it was the greatest job ever. I got a traffic ticket on that Wednesday, my Mom got sick that Thursday, she died that Friday which was also my son Jordan's birthday.

Talk about a reason to give up — here it is.

I came into the gym on that Monday morning, Coach asked, 'How is your mom?' I tell him she didn't make it — she died. He sympathized with me and asked if I was sure I wanted to train. My response was “I don't know, what else to do?”

And we gutted through the battle.

So when asked why do I do this? It's because this is what God has planned for me to do. My battle is not meant to be won. My fight never stops. God has soldiers placed along the way to help us get through to the next stage of the fight.

Another great person in my life is Adama Holmes.

I would ask Adama questions and she answered them just like my momma, by making me dig and think for the answer. Never got a straight answer always made me think before she told me I was right.

In the time of getting to know her, I found that her maiden name was Evans as well… no relation to me but we are “family,” and that love she has shown will never die.

Billie Ginn, also has been my rock during this journey. She stopped me one afternoon back then, invited me to her step class, to her church, she helped me get in a gym to train in Memphis where I still have clients. She tricked me into teaching one class for her roughly 11 years ago that I still teach.

I said all that to say this… You pick your friends and sometimes we make mistakes. God picks your family and He doesn't make mistakes. He makes them your soldiers to get you through the battle.

Health tip: I have people who say they don't like water. Ask yourself, if everything I put in my mouth sooner or later ends in the toilet what do I flush my toilet with? The answer is water. So, you want your bodies insides to be as clean as your toilet, right? Until next time…

Tracy Evans is a personal trainer who is sharing the journey of his personal weight loss success story to inspire others to take that first step to a healthier lifestyle.

By Tracy Evans