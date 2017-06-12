From Jerry Scott

ASU Sports Media

JONESBORO — Andrew Huseman and Zan Luka Stirn, both All-Sun Belt Conference performers for the Arkansas State men’s golf team, claimed amateur tournament championships last weekend after recently completing their junior and freshman seasons, respectively, with the Red Wolves.

Huseman, a second team all-conference pick in 2016, won the Travis J.

Habhab Amateur this past Sunday at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The Ankeny, Iowa, native claimed the title for a second consecutive year by shooting a 9under, which was good enough to top second-place Kevin Ault by three strokes.

Stirn played in his first tournament since participating in the NCAA Regionals in Baton Rouge, La. The Kranj, Slovenia, native completed play last