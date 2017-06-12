HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, June 13, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Discussions with a female acquaintance might help you today, especially if you talk about your goals for the future. This person's feedback might be interesting. It never hurts to find out.

Personal details about your private life might become public today. Fear not – things are favorable for you, because Venus is in your sign. You look good to others!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Because you are eager for change and stimulation today, try to do something different. Shake up your routine. Go someplace you have never been before, or take a different route home from work.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a good day for addressing red-tape details regarding taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance issues. You can clear up loose ends and please all concerned.

LEO (July to Aug. 22) Be accommodating with others today, because the Moon is in the sign that is in opposition to your sign. This means you have to cooperate with others – it's just that simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do whatever you can to feel better organized today, because this will please you. Tidy up papers, sweep and clean – do something you've been avoiding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Make time for fun with

friends. Have a long lunch or meet your pals for happy hour. At least relax at home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Home and family are your priorities today. In fact, an important discussion with a female relative will be significant.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You're on the go today, which is why this is a good day for short trips, visits and errands, as well as writing, selling, marketing, teaching and acting. You are keen and alert!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It's easy to be attached to your possessions today. This is why you might not want to lend something to someone. It's also why it's a good day to clean or maintain what you own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Because the Moon is in your sign today, you will be more emotional than usual. However, you also will be luckier!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Keep a low profile today. Work alone or behind the scenes. You might even discover a secret.

BORN TODAY: You love to travel. You want to be everywhere at once, because you love stimulation and exciting ideas. This is a social, happy year with bright and cheerful vibrations. Broaden your social circle to include new contacts. Romance and love affairs may bloom. You want to live life to its fullest. This year is a year of choice. You might face an important decision. Happiness is having alternatives.

