Neighbors to nominate causes for a chance to help their communities

State Farm program to award 40 causes each a $ 25,000 grant to assist their neighborhood

Kip.diggs.hvq4 @statefarm.com Neighbors across the country will soon have an exciting opportunity to help change their communities for the better through State Farm Neighborhood Assist. State Farm recently began an effort – Neighborhood of Good – to inspire and empower people to get involved in their communities to create a positive, sustainable, and measurable social impact.

As part of this platform, State Farm Neighborhood Assist is back for its sixth year.

Forty causes will be awarded $25,000 each to assist neighborhoods.

Anyone in the United States can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist. com now through June 21, or when 2,000 submissions are reached, whichever comes first.

Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win big.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist asks individuals to identify causes that would help make their communities safer, stronger, and smarter. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow down the field, using a scoring rubric to identify the top 200 submissions. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days from Aug.

16-25 for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist. com.

The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant.

Winners will be announced on Good Neighbor Day, Sept. 28.

Since the program began, State Farm has awarded $5 million to communities across North America, supporting a wide variety of causes, including fighting childhood hunger, helping homeless veterans, revitalizing parks, improving literacy, and offering athletic programs for children with disabilities.

“State Farm has a rich history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, helping make life go right,” said Kellie Clapper, State Farm Assistant Vice President.

“From identifying an important cause to rallying your community to vote for it, this program is all about neighbors helping neighbors.”

Last year, people cast millions of votes for their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities.

Key Dates for 2017 State Farm Neighborhood Assist:

• Submission phase: Now through June 21, or when 2,000 submissions are reached, whichever comes first;

• Voting Phase: Aug. 1625;

• Winners Announced: Sept. 28.

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and nearly 70,000 employees serve more than 84 million policies and accounts – more than 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies, and more than 2 million bank accounts.

Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 35 on the 2016 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit www.statefarm.com.

From Kip Diggs