Summer Enrichment Camp

Boys and girls welcome to be a part of program

L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. is holding a Summer Enrichment Camp during the summer break from school, now through Aug. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The program offers low, low rates and includes field trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more.

Boys & Girls ages 4-andup. For more information, call (901) 318-0291.

By the Evening Times News Staff