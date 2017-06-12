WM Library to host ‘Forest Friends’ Summer Camp Workshop

Hands- on activity for kids June 28

West Memphis Public Library Forest Friends Summer Camp Workshop is coming to the West Memphis Public Library on Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. This workshop is brought to us by Noah's Ark Animal Workshop, which is a mobile teddy bear workshop.

During the workshop, children bring their new furry friend to life by hand stuffing it, then wish on and insert a rainbow wish star. Their new furry friend is then zipped closed with a permanent locking zipper, and named with a birth certificate. In the Forest Friends Workshop, children can choose between Montana Moose and Flint Fox to be their furry new pal.

This workshop is limited to 25 kids, and registration is required. To register, either come by the library to pick up a registration form, or call the library at (870) 732-7590

From Rebecca Bledsoe