MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, June 14, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) It's easy to feel depressed or fall into worry mode today. Remember: Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do, but gets you nowhere. This will pass quickly.

This is a poor day to have important discussions about finances, because you will be shot down. Postpone this kind of discussion for another day when you're in a better frame of mind.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the Sun is in your sign, opposed by Saturn. This is not an ideal day for having discussions with partners and close friends, because you feel emotionally isolated.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Do not ask bosses, parents or VIPs for permission or approval today. When at work, just keep your head down and your powder dry.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Children might become a source of increased responsibility today. This is not a good day for social events, because these events will be restrained and lacklustre.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Relationships with older family members are strained today. In fact, someone might disapprove of you or criticize you. Don't take this personally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might feel cut off from others today. You also might doubt yourself or feel that you are not up to something.

(Relax – this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) When you consider your financial scene today, you might be discouraged. Join the club – we number in the millions. This feeling will pass.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Relationships with others are strained and discouraging today. Do not take this personally, because many people feel the same way today. It's just in the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Do not attempt anything flashy at work today – and definitely do not ask for permission or approval from a boss. His or her answer will be 'talk to the hand.'

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Romance might be in the toilet today – it just is what it is. This really is a discouraging day. Don't take it seriously.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Relationships with bosses and parents will be strained today, because people's feelings are at stake. Because their glasses are half-empty, they see only the reasons why things cannot be done.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a gifted, talented communicator. Your friends are important to you. Because this is a year of growth, construction and building, it is a time to organize your daily world in a practical way. Responsibilities will increase, magnifying the effort needed to maintain your life. Reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

