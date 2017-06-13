News Briefs

– Through Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Registration deadline May 15. Deposit $25. Total camp cost $200. Early Bird Special $180. Contact the Reading Specialist Peggy L. Swift. Call 870-514-5386 or ReadingSpecialist2016@gmai l.com

• Earle School District Summer Food Service Program – Meals provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability at the Earle School District (High School Cafeteria), 16432 Hwy. 64 W., Earle. Through July 28 (closed July 3-4) from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Meals will be served daily Monday through Friday of each week.

• Avondale Vacation Bible School – 1001 Balfour, West Memphis. Through Wednesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Kindergarten through 10th grade. For more information call youth pastor Zach Kersey at 901-827-6836.

• Mt. Pilgrim Vacation Bible School – Through Wednesday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly at 1209 2nd St., Earle. Rev. Milton Nicks, pastor.

• Bethel AME Church Bible School – Through Wednesday, June 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2403 E. Barton. Food, fun and learning. Rev. Larry Banks, pastor.

• Build ABetterWorld at the West Memphis Public Library – The library’s annual summer reading program through July 25 on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. Both programs are for all ages and children will have a chance to win prizes for completing their reading goals! Registration is required but may be completed any time during the summer. For more information come by the library at 213 N. Avalon or call 870-732-7590 or visit web page www.westmemphislibrary. org. or follow our facebook page for more information.

• City of Earle Water Commission Public Meeting

– Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Earle City Hall Annex, 1005 Second St., Earle, across from the Earle City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public in regards to the current state of the Earle Water Company’s finances and to hear the citizens regards and to discuss the need for a water rate increase.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, June 15, 6:30 p.m. at Shoney’s West Memphis. Program: “Energy Efficiency Arkansas.” Speaker is Patti Springs with the Arkansas Economic Dev. Commissioon.

• West Memphis Police Academy Graduation – Friday, June 16, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. The public is invited.

• USDA Crittenden County Farm Service Agency Workshops and Meetings – at the Woolfolk Library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion. The sessions begin at 9 a.m. on the following dates: June 14th, June 28th and July 19th. Information about the Roles of the County Committee, County Committee Elections and Processes. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations should contact Stuart Cooper at 870-7394464, ext. 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

• 15th Street COGIC Vacation Bible School – Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at 121 S. 15th St., West Memphis. Alvin Coleman, Jr., pastor.

• L. R. Jackson Girls Club Free Youth Baseball Camp – Tuesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 21. All ages, boys and girls are welcome. Lunch, T-shirt and trophy included. Call 901-318-0291 to register.

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Lighthouse Temple Vacation Bible School – June 26 through June 30 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 1132 Patterson Ave., Earle. Pre-registration June 19, 1 to 6 p.m. for ages 5 through 15. For more information call 733814-6896.

• Forest Friends Summer Camp Workshop – Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at the West Memphis Public Library. Workshop is brought to us by Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop which is a mobile teddy bear workshop. During the workshop children will stuff their own furry friend. Limited to 25 kids and registration is required. To register, either come by the library to pick up a form or call the library at 870-732-7590.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp –Through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• West Memphis City Council Meeting – Moved to fourth Thursday of this month, June 22, 1:30 p.m. at the City Hall. Regular meeting postponed for city council members to attend annual Municipal League meetings.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Summer Food Service Program – Through August 4, 2017 at the Marion Elementary School. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Enrolled children who are members of households which receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TAMF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-8456136 (Spanish).

• Summer Feeding Program – (1) Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Through Aug. 12 M-F lunch noon, breakfast 8:15 a.m., Saturday lunch 12 p.m. (2) New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle: July 11, 12 & 13 supper 7 p.m., Through Aug. 9 Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (3) Mt. Pilgrim MB Church, 1209 Second St., Earle: June 14, 15 & 16 supper 7:15. (4) Marion, Sunset, 129 Powell, Marion: July 10-14 Supper 6:30 p.m. (5) First Baptist MB Church, 831 Alabama St., Earle: July 24-26 Supper 7:15 p.m. (6) L. C. Jones, 23905 Hwy. 70 Heth: Supper June 15, June 29-30, July 13, July 23, 7:15 p.m. (7) Philadelphia Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis, June 10 lunch 2 p.m. (8) St. James MB Church, 1812 Cartwright St., Earle: June 27, 28, 29 Supper 7:15 p.m. (9) St. Luke MB Church, 520 Arkansas St., Earle: June 24 Lunch 12 p.m. (10) Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree: VBS Aug. 8, 9 & 10, supper 6 p.m. through Aug. every Sunday supper at 1 p.m. every Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (11) Bible Class Holiness Church, 638 Railroad St., Earle: July 29 supper at 1 p.m.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Good Neighbor Love CenterAnnual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• AARP Free Membership – Offering first time members Free Membership for one year. Included are privileges and countless discounts to many restaurants, hotels, theaters, entertainment parks and stores. Meetings every third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Company. Awesome speakers and refreshments will be served.

