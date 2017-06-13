Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza. ***

• Adult Co-Ed Volleyball League — For the first time, the J.R. Rich Girls Club will be holding an adult (ages 15-and-up for women, 18-and-up for men) co-ed volleyball league. Registration form is available on the Girls Club Facebook page. Bring forms to the girls club, along with your $25 league fee, before the extended deadline, Wednesday, June 14 at 4 p.m. Games start on June 18, at 2:30 p.m. ***

June 20-21. All ages, boys and girls are welcomed. Lunch, T-Shirt and Trophy included. Contact The L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc., at 901318-0291 to register or for more information. ***

• Riverside International Speedway — Major events rescheduled! Legends Celebration will be Friday, June 16, and The Hooker Hood Classic Race will be Saturday, June 17, with Pancho's 360 Winged Sprints, Trademark Services 305s, Pull A Part Late Models, G & S Electric Modifieds and the Supply House Stocks. Come see who can win the $3,000 prize and the prestigious trophy.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp —

Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291. ***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com. ***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us a t info@mystudiogray.com, or call 901-303-6221.

• Free Youth Baseball Camp —