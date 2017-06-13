Towering twins commit to Eastern Oklahoma State

West Memphis High School graduates Tevin and Devin Mosley confirmed their intentions to

join Eastern Oklahoma State last week

WM School District Twins Tevin and Devin Mosley spent their high school basketball careers parked in the blocks with their backs to the basket.

In college they'll be asked to face the hoop.

The 6-7 Mosleys played three years of ball for the West Memphis Blue Devils under head coach Larry Bray and on Wednesday they signed to play the next four years at Eastern Oklahoma State.

Tevin, a starter for Bray's 24-6 Blue Devils last season, will play the twoguard at Eastern Oklahoma while Devin, a reserve last season, will play the small forward.

Either way, both of the tall, slender players will have to make some changes in their games.

'There will be a lot of growing into it,' said Tevin. 'Going from a big to a two-guard…yeah, that's going to take a lot of work. There will be a lot of shooting and dribbling drills this summer.'

The question was posed, why is Tevin asked to play a shooting guard and Devin a small forward.

'(Tevin) has a better shot than me,' Devin said with a laugh. 'I think we'll both fit in well over there.'

Bray said he thinks the twin brothers, who will room together at Eastern Oklahoma, can make the transition.

'I think it's all going to work out well for the both of them,' said Bray. 'We do a lot of things in practice where they both faceup. The coach at Eastern came over and watched them do some drills and he came away thinking both of them can play the two and the three.'

Both Mosleys were standouts off the court for Bray. Both are honor students and both will major in preengineering.

'Most of the guys we have do it right on and off the court,' said Bray. 'It's just that these two guys stand out. I haven't had any problems with them in three years. It's not just on the court for them. It's on the court, in the classroom and away from the school.'

By Billy Woods