Chix finish second in St. Jude benefit tournament

The Arkansas Chix cooled off after a blazing start and fell in the championship game of the St. Jude “ Swing for the Ring” tour-nament in West Memphis

Despite winning three games in a row and outscoring their opponents 50-10, the Arkansas Chix came up on the losing end in the championship game at the St. Jude “Swing for the Ring” USFA softball tournament falling 10-4 to the Tifton County Thunder. “After the first inning we were down 7-0 and just couldn’t recover. It was too much,” said Coach Randy Finegan. “But they played hard all weekend, had the best overall record, and won by double digits in almost every game.”

The Chix (8-7 in USFA) won both pool games on Saturday, defeating the Millington Trojans 11-0 on a combined no-hitter by Hartley Charlton, Sydney Sample, and Madison Beal. Blakeleigh Garrison and Z’kiah Kuykendall lead the team with two hits apiece and also drove in two runs each.

The Chix followed that with a win over the Manilla Lions 12-3 in the second game, with Hartley Charlton picking up the win. Shelby “The Hammer” Carpenter had two hits the game.

In tournament play on Sunday, the Chix took the 10:30 a.m. morning opener 10-0 against Manilla.

Madison Beal got the win and Hartley Charlton provided the offense with two RBI.

“Just about everyone had a hit in that one,” Finegan said. “It was a real combined effort.” In the 1:30 p.m. afternoon game, the Chix shut out Wicked Bower 8-0 with Beal picking up the win.

Sydney Sample went 3-for-3 and Kaylee Miller had two hits in the game.

The Chix edged Tifton 53 in the 6 p.m. nightcap to advance to the championship game with Sample picking up the win despite falling behind 2-0 early in the game. Hailey Cook went 2-for-2 with a big 3run home run to power the offense, and Blakeleigh Garrison also banged out two hits in the game for the Chix.

Facing the Thunder again in the 9 p.m. championship game, the Chix got off to a rocky start falling behind 7-0 in the first inning thanks to two errors and some timely hitting by the Thunder.

Sample started the game but it was Hailey Cook who took the loss. Z’kiah Kuykendall went 2-for-2 and had two stolen bases.

“She is just lightning fast,” Finegan said.

Blakeleigh Garrison and Shelby Carpenter also had two hits apiece in the losing effort. Both teams managed six hits, but the Chix were charged with five errors.

“The breaks just didn’t go our way in this one,” Finegan said. “Everybody hit the ball well today — even in the last game.

They put up four runs despite the fact that we had a seven run deficit to make it 7-3, then closed it to 8-4. But we just couldn’t make it happen after that. The errors really got us.

Overall, I thought we played really well and batted well in the tournament.”

The first and second place teams each received rings in the tournament and the money raised will benefit St. Jude Hospital.

The Chix play again this weekend in the Tri State College Exposure Showcase in Florence, Ala., then will play in Benton, Arkansas on June 24-25th, and again on July 8-15 in the USFAWorld Series in Panama City Beach.

By Mark Randall