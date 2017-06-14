HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, June 15, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is the best year in over a decade for you to get married or enter any kind of partnership – intimate or professional. Get with the program!

Remember: This is your best year to improve your job or get a better one. You can improve your health, too!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) All Geminis should take a vacation this year. It's a wonderful year for sports, romance, the arts and playful activities with children. Enjoy!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is the year for Cancers to create their dream home. You might have to move, you might build or you might buy – whatever it takes.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) The reason you are so powerful this year is because you are optimistic. Optimism opens all doors.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do not lose sight of the possibility that you can boost your income this year, because you really can. This is your best chance in over a decade to earn more money.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Life is fortunate for you this year, because lucky Jupiter is in your sign. This is why you will more feel content. Good things are coming your way. Alphabetize your blessings!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This year has been more spiritual than other years. Unusual conditions have ripened your awareness. In October, lucky Jupiter will enter your sign for the first time since 2006. Yay!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Enjoy this time of increased popularity. Not only do others want to see you, they actually will benefit you. Therefore, be friendly with others this year!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your good fortune this year is that you are boosting your reputation in the eyes of others. Yes, this is the year for you to put your name up in lights!

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Grab every opportunity to travel this year, because these opportunities will not come your way so easily during the next few years. This also is a great year for further education and training.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You are on the receiving end of gifts, goodies and favors from others this year. Continue to practice generosity in order to keep this formula working, because what goes around comes around, right?

YOU BORN TODAY: You are quick-witted and verbally clever. You also are cautious about others. This year will bring more excitement, adventure and freedom than you have experienced in recent years. It's a time to move away from old routines and feel loose and free! For many, a major change will occur, perhaps as significant as what occurred around 2008. It's time to test your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)