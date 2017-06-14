Master Gardeners to host tour and seminars

Come out this weekend and get your green on

Crittenden County Master Gardeners MARION — The Crittenden County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Garden Tours and Seminars on Saturday, June 17 from 9 am to 1 pm at various locations across the county. This year's event is free and focused on educating and encouraging our community to be more active in gardening.

The tours and seminars will be held at four locations. The garden of Art and Sandi Angeletti at 2965 S. Alpe Lane in Crawfordsville will serve as a tour stop and a seminar on the topic of propagation. Jeff and Sheri Tacker's garden at 207 Callan Cove in Marion will also have a demonstration on how to build a greenhouse at your home.

Tod and Christina Underhill's garden at 621 N. Delta Drive in Marion will also include a seminar on growing and harvesting luffas. Tracy and Regina Young's garden at 507 Carriage Cove in Marion will also include a seminar in making your own pots.

The seminars will take place throughout the day in the various locations with some hands-on experiences for those who attend.

There will be door prizes and refreshments at each location and the Master Gardeners will be on hand to share their experiences and knowledge of gardening. This event will take place rain or shine.

For more information, contact Sharon Masner at (901) 848-4449, Cathy White at (870) 362-0401 or Russ Parker at (870) 739-3230.

The Master Gardeners work with the local University of Arkansas Extension Office to educate the community and beautify neighborhoods.

Locally this group maintains seven gardens in Crittenden County. Master Gardeners have completed the 40 hours of educational seminars hosted by the Extension Office and give over 40 hours every year in service and education.

From Jeff Tacker