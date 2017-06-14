Newport Police Officer killed

Arkansas State Police investigating shooting

A Newport Police Officer was shot near Remmel Park late today while onduty. Lt. Patrick Weatherford, 41, of Newport died a short time later at a Newport hospital. Weatherford was a 15year department veteran.

The search for a suspect is underway and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin issued s statement on the incident.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Officer Lt. Patrick Weatherford during this time of grief and sorrow,” said Griffin. “Arkansans mourn the loss of Lt.

Weatherford as we recognize and honor his sacrifice in the line of duty. My thoughts and prayers are also with the Newport Police Department and the broader law enforcement community as they mourn the loss of one of their own. This heart-breaking tragedy is a sobering reminder of the dangers our men and women in law enforcement face each and every day when they put on their uniforms to protect and serve our communities.”

“I was saddened to hear that Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot and killed in the line of duty yesterday afternoon,” added Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Lt.

Weatherford's 15-year career at the Newport Police Department demonstrates his bravery, selflessness and commitment to serving his community.

He will be remembered for his courage and dedication to serve and protect the people in and around the Newport area. We are forever indebted to men and women like Lt.

Weatherford, who put their lives on the line every day to keep others safe. Our hearts go out to his family, the law enforcement community and the Newport Police Department during this difficult time.”

By the Evening Times News Staff