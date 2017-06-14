Quartet of Blue Devils honored for work on the diamond

Four Academies of West Memphis baseball players were awarded postseason recognition’s

WM School District Four West Memphis Blue Devil baseball players earned postseason honors after a season in which the squad compiled a 13-12 record.

Senior shortstop-pitcher Nick Allsbrook was the team's all-state selection and he also made the allconference team.

Teammates Lance Burch, Curtis Washington and ninth-grade pitcher Price Watson earned All-Conference status.

Allsbrook hit .328 this season with 12 runs batted in. Washington, who logged most of his time in center field but who also played some shortstop and pitched, hit .327 with 12 RBI. He had an on-base percentage of .415 and an on-base plus slugging percentage of .906.

Burch was a do-it-all utility man, hitting .324 with six RBI. He garnered a .432 OBP and a .783 OPS.

Watson, a lefty, served as the Blue Devil ace this season, despite having just one game in which he had a decision. He was 1-0 in 35 innings with an ERA of 1.40. He surrendered only 30 hits while walking just 7 and striking out 25.

By Billy Woods