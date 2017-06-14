Summer Reading Program at WM Library

‘ Build a Better World’ through the magic of books

Build a Better World at the West Memphis Public Library this summer!

The library's annual summer reading program began this past Monday, and continues through July 25. We will meet Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m.

Both programs are for all ages, and children will have a chance to win prizes for completing their reading goals.

Registration is required, but may be completed any time during the summer.

For more information you may come by the library at 213 North Avalon or call at (870) 732-7590. You may also visit the library website at www.westmemphislibrary. org, and you can follow the West Memphis Library Facebook page for more information.

