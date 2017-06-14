The Civil Air Patrol wants you!

Adult volunteers needed for local squad

Arkansas Wing C hief of Staff The 99th Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol is looking for adult volunteers to become part of a great team of individuals interested in search and rescue, participating in disaster relief, or fly missions as a pilot or observer. In addition members are needed to work as mission base personnel to support the air and ground operations.

The Civil Air Patrol also has a youth program for youth 12 and up who can also be involved in search and rescue. Cadets in the program get orientation rides in single engine airplanes and actually get a chance to fly the plane, get opportunities to attend local and national activities that are aviation or search and rescue orientated, earn scholarships and can earn advance promotion if they are wanting to enter into the military. As cadets advance they can go on national activities such as the International Air Cadet Exchange Program, powered or glider aircraft training, advanced search and rescue training and much more. With the shortage of pilots across the nation CAP is offering opportunities for cadets to earn scholarships towards earning a pilot's license so they can advance on to higher level of training.

The Civil Air Patrol is the official civilian auxiliary of the US Air Force with 75 years of performing missions for America. Starting out patrolling the coasts for German U-boats in 1941 it has continued to support the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and have saved 75100 lives a year. CAP has agreements with relief organizations such as Federal Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross and others to help in disaster relief and humanitarian services in many ways including aerial photography.

If you would like to become a part of an organization to help out in times of emergencies, to help with the youth of our nation, and to have an opportunity to serve our country, this is the organization to be part of. For more information contact Lt. Col. Larry Webster at 870-225-6849 or email at hornets99compsq@hotmail. com. Meetings are held Monday nights, 6:308:30 PM at the ASU Aviation Technology Center (out by the West Memphis Airport).

Lt Col Larry Webster, CAP