Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

5079 State Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Women’s Ministry Wednesday, June 21 from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Facilitator, Ann C. Grant. All women in the community are invited. Host pastor, Macon Drake.

Bethel AME Church,

2403 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis: Young People’s Department Car Wash Saturday, June 17, 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Donation $5 cars, $10 SUVs and Trucks.

Fellowship Baptist Church Vacation Bible School, 1758 S. Service Rd., Marion: Monday, June 19 through Wednesday, June 21, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pre-K through 6th Grade. Register online at www.fellowshipmarion. org

15th Street COGIC, 121 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Vacation Bible School Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Alvin Coleman, Jr., pastor.

First Baptist Church of Edmondson: 6th Anniversary of Pastor K. C. and First Lady McKenney Love Day Banquet at Green River COGIC Fellowship Hall Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. located at 9143 State Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. Single tickets $20 or a table for seven, $120. Call Mollie Johnson at 870-5510909. Emcees, Pastor Jerry and First Lady Sheila Faggot of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Proctor. Sponsors, Sandra Brown and First Baptist, Edmondson. Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m. Pastor K. C. and First Lady McKenney 22nd Love Day Appreciation program at First Baptist, 863 Minnis Dr., Edmondson. Special guest Pastor Frederick Dorsey of Greater Bethlehem MB Church. Emcee, Bro. Sidney Prackett. Sponsor, Sis. Mollie Johnson. Everyone is invited to attend.

Lighthouse Temple Vacation Bible School.

1132 Patterson Ave., Earle: June 26 through June 30 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration June 19, 1 to 6 p.m. for ages 5 through 15. For more information call 773-814-6896.

New Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 23905 Hwy. 70 E., West Memphis: Annual Youth Day Program Sunday at 1 p.m. Speaker will be Rev. Lincoln Barnett.

New Lehi Baptist Church, Lehi: 4 Gospel Writers Program Sunday at 2 p.m. Pastor, Rev. Edward Hampton.

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 404 Windsor Dr., West Memphis: Evangelist Lutie Fletcher is sponsoring a Yard Sale & Fish Fry ($10) includes spaghetti, Cole Slaw, drink and piece of cake Saturday, June 17 at 7 a.m.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church this Sunday. Free neighborhood block party on Friday, June 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Host pastor, Frederick S. Anthony.

Second St. John Leadership School, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Bible Classes held Friday, June 16, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. and Saturday June 17, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Certified classes offered 1001 – Introduction to the Bible – Minister Martha Raybon, 2011 – Baptist Doctrine – Rev. Fredrick Dorsey, 5012 – Becoming An Effective Deacon and Music Seminar Offered, Music for all generations – Natash Granger.

Unity Baptist Church,

719 S. 11th St., West Memphis: Family and Friends Day Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. Prophet Marvin Casey and Greater Home of Deliverance of West Memphis will be our guests. Tuesday, June 20th through Friday, June 23rd Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. Tuesday and Wednesday guest speaker will be Rev. Greg Wells and on Thursday and Friday Rev. W. C. Gray will be the guest speaker. Pastor, Dr. Herman Coleman.

All People Fellowship Ministry,