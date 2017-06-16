Cordell helps local kids learn baseball basics

Academies of West Memphis baseball head coach Gary Cordell helped put on a baseball camp for young players as he attemps to give the kids skills and an interest in baseball

news@theeveningtimes.com

Back when Gary Cordell played baseball in West Memphis if you didn’t get to the ballpark an hour before the game, you wouldn’t get a seat in the stands.

The second year coach is hoping to make West Memphis a baseball city once again.

“I’m trying to get some interest back in baseball,” Cordell said.

The Blue Devils baseball team finished with a winning record (13-12) for the first time in five years and made it to the district playoffs, losing by one run to Searcy.

Cordell, who played for the Kansas City Royals in the minor league in the 1970s and has 44 years of coaching, said the problem with West Memphis is that it has lacked a developmental program to prepare and feed players into the system for play at the high school level.

This year the school will field a junior high baseball team for the first time ever. But Cordell is also working with the younger kids — ages 7-12 to instill in them the importance of learning the fundamentals of the game at an early age. He held a two day baseball camp this week at Tilden Rodgers Park to work on hitting, fielding, throwing, and running the bases.

“What we are doing now is we are teaching them the same thing we are teaching the high school kids,” Cordell said. “I’ve seen a lot of kids who don’t know how to throw the ball correctly. You heard me tell them to get their elbow up. Just a few of the fundament als.” Kevin Sharp, who has been coaching Boys and Girls Club baseball, football, and basketball for 28 years, said Cordell is a blessing to the West Memphis baseball program.

“If I had a kid coming through, he’d be my coach,” Sharp said. “He has such a passion for the kids and a tremendous knowledge of the game. Just being out here the past two days, I’ve learned so much. He is one of the old school guys. I admire that. The kids and parents are just overjoyed to have Gary.”

Sharp helped out Cordell by throwing batting practice and with fielding drills. One thing he instilled in the kids is that even when he is just out there throwing batting practice, they need to treat it like a game situation — field the ball and make the throw — because baseball is about discipline too.

“To me, at this level it is all about teaching fundamentals and having fun,” Sharp said. “The winning will come later.”

Day one in camp was all about throwing the ball. Day two focused on hitting with Cordell going through soft toss drills.

“This is pretty much about keeping your eye on the ball,” Cordell said.

Cordell said he is excited about the junior high program and believes West Memphis has some really good baseball prospects coming up that will give parents and fans something to root for.

“Our program is growing,” Cordell said. “We’ve got a really strong eight grade bunch this year. They’re going to be good. And our high school team is young. I’ve got four seniors. We’re playing a lot of ninth and tenth graders. We’re going to be really good in about two year. I’m enjoying it.”

By Mark Randall