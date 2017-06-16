Junior Patriots becoming leaders at cheer camp
The Marion Junior High School Cheerleading Squad attended cheer camp on June 5-8 at Arkansas State University. While at camp they achieved a Blue Ribbon Sideline Evaluation, a Blue Ribbon Cheer Evaluation, a Gold Ribbon Extreme Routine Evaluation, Most Improved Award, a Superior Award for their Extreme Routine Performance, and the Superior Squad Award. Gabby Gill also received the 'Pin it Forward' Leadership Award. Alex Moyes and Kellie Dukes were selected as All-American Cheerleaders. To achieve this honor, they participated in a camp wide tryout and were evaluated by the Universal Cheerleaders Association staff. All-Americans Pictured are (left-toright): Alex Moyes and Kellie Dukes. Team Picture (left-to-right) Front Row: Alex Moyes, Callie Stafford, Preslee Warren, Gabby Gill, Kellie Dukes, Kendall Skinner, Ally Phillips, Madison Morgan. Back Row: Kendell Golatt, Sarah Hood, Taylor Harris, Shaffer Davis, Emily Woods, Tyeisha Hurd, Tatum Brown, Victoria Whited, Charitie Colquitt, Emma Whited.
Submitted by Brooke Colquitt