For Saturday, June 17, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Something strange will occur today. Not only will your daily surroundings embrace change, you also will be full of bright, clever and new ideas!

Although you might have clever moneymaking ideas today, you should guard your possessions against loss or theft. Something unusual might affect your finances.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your freedom is important to you today. This is why you feel impulsive and restless. You want to be able to do your own thing. (Why not?)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Something unusual going on behind the scenes might surprise you or catch you off guard today. Stay light on your feet so you can go with the flow.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might meet a real character today; this person might be unusual or avant-garde. Or perhaps someone you already know will do something that surprises you. Get ready.

Conversations with bosses and parents will not be typical today. People will say things out of the ordinary and surprise you. Don't overreact, and don't quit your day job.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Travel plans might be changed, canceled or rescheduled in some fashion today. Likewise, plans related to higher education will change. That's because unpredictable events are occurring.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Stay in touch with details about shared property, debt and inheritances today, because something out of the blue might affect these areas. Do not be caught off guard. Be in the know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) A partner or close friend might throw you a curveball today, which is why you have to be steady on your feet. Expect a few surprises and be ready to toss some back yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your work routine will be interrupted today. Machinery breakdowns and computer crashes are possible. Changes to staff also are likely. Oops.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Social occasions might be canceled or changed. Stay on top of these details to avoid disappointment.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Small appliances might break down today, or minor breakages could occur. Perhaps someone unexpected will knock on your door? It could be anything.

YOU BORN TODAY: You tell it like it is, and people value your honesty. You are a valuable critic. Many of you will be a student or teacher this year, because your capacity for research and understanding is at its very best. It's a good time to reflect on the past and plan for the future. This will not tend to be a year of action, but rather a year of waiting and development.

