News Briefs

– Through Aug. 5, 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Offering math tutoring services in Kindergarten through 12 grade math, College Developmental Math I, II, III, College Algebra, ACT Math Prep, SAT Math Prep, GED Math, Chemistry, Physical Science. Call today for more information. Ask for Mary Craft at 870-270-9002.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, June 15, 6:30 p.m. at Shoney’s West Memphis. Program: “Energy Efficiency Arkansas.” Speaker is Patti Springs with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

• West Memphis Police Academy Graduation – Friday, June 16, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. The public is invited.

• USDA Crittenden County Farm Service Agency Workshops and Meetings – at the Woolfolk Library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion. The sessions begin at 9 a.m. on the following dates: June 14th, June 28th and July 19th. Information about the Roles of the County Committee, County Committee Elections and Processes. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations should contact Stuart Cooper at 870739-4464, ext. 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-8778339.

• Youth Car Wash – Saturday, June 17, 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton, West Memphis. Donation $5 cars, $10 SUVs and Trucks. Youth director, Pamela H. Roberts. Pastor, Rev. Larry M. Banks.

• Master Gardeners Tours and Seminars – Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Free Admission. Tour beautiful gardens and listen to “The Masners” speak on Propagation, greenhouses, growing luffas & making your own pots. Door prizes. Art & Sandi Angeletti,m 2965 S. Alpe Lane, Crawfordsville, Jeff & Sheri Tacker, Delta Acres, Marion, Tod & Christina Underhill, 621 N. Delta Dr., Marion, Tracy & Regina Young, 507 Carriage Cove, Marion. For further information contact: Sharon Masner at 901848-4449, Russ Parker at 870739-3239 or Cathy White at 870-362-0401.

• New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Yard Sale and Fish Fry – Evangelist Lutie Fletcher is sponsoring a Yard Sale & Fish Fry ($10) includes spaghetti,Cole Slaw, drink and piece of cake Saturday, June 17 at 7 a.m. at 404 Windsor Dr., West Memphis.

• “Gimme Shelter Too” 7 Card Stud Poker Run – All proceeds go the Marion Animal Shelter Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. Last bike out at 11 a.m., last bike in 3 p.m. Boston Butts $30 each. Pre-order at the Marion Animal Shelter or Ethel’s Old Airport Club. Live Band, bake sale, live auction 50/50 raffle and pool tournament. Sponsors include: Pampered Pets, Red Top Outdoors & Pawn, Forrest City American Legion, Village Creek State Park, Marion Animal Shelter and Ethel’s Old Airport Club.

