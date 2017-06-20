Hold the VAAccountable for Veterans’ Care

After serving our nation with honor, our veterans deserve the best health care there is. But the corruption and inefficiency at the Department of Veterans Affairs are well known. It’s completely unacceptable, and that’s why I’m working to change it.

In most cases, when VA leadership tries to discipline an employee, current civil-service rules all but guarantee that no meaningful action will take place. That’s why the Senate has passed legislation to hold the VA accountable.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act gives the Secretary of the VA more power to remove and demote employees — as long as there is sufficient evidence to justify action. It also protects whistleblowers who have filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel from any retaliation. Finally, it requires the VAto report to Congress on the types of administrative action it’s taking against employees who have violated the laws and ethics of the department.

To sum up, this bill puts veterans first by fixing the VA’s broken civil-service system while maintaining due process and protections for whistleblowers.

As a veteran, I have deep respect for the brave men and women who have served in our military. They’ve made great sacrifices on behalf of our country, and we owe them the highest quality of service and care. I urge my colleagues in the House to move quickly on this legislation so it can get to the President’s desk.

***

Approve More Generics to Keep Drug Prices Down

While Arkansans are struggling to pay for pricey brand-name drugs, the Food and Drug Administration is sitting on a backlog of approval applications for cheaper generic drugs. We could give working families some real relief if we sped up the approval process.

Prescription-drug spending rose 12.6 percent in 2014 and is expected to keep rising through 2018. But studies show when a new generic drug enters the market, prices drop significantly. And after a second generic is approved, prices drop again, leading to big savings for patients.

But since the enactment of the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments in 2012, the FDA approval process has slowed down, and the number of generic approvals has decreased — even though the FDA has received $300 million in user fees.

Here’s how we could fix this: The Senate is currently considering the FDA Reauthorization Act, including an amendment to the bill which would require the FDA to speed up the review of first and second generics. It also would increase transparency by making it easier to find out which drugs are in the backlog, increasing communication between the FDA and drug companies, and requiring the FDA to conduct prompt facility inspections. By accelerating the approval process, we can begin to clear the backlog of generic-drug applications and to give much-needed relief on the high costs of their prescription drugs. I urge my Senate colleagues to move quickly on this legislation.

From U.S. Senator Tom Cotton