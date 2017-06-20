HOROSCOPE MOMJJSCME

For Wednesday, June 21, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day for of all kinds of negotiations. In fact, it's a good day for business. Enjoy short trips and chats with neighbors, siblings and relatives.

Look for ways to boost your income or make a profit today. Some of you might travel for work, because this is a good day for business.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, dancing with lucky Jupiter and creating a pleasant give-and-take between you and everyone else. Enjoy your world and your day.

(June 21 to July Solitude in beautiful surroundings will delight you today if you can make time for it. (The Sun, Mercury and Mars in your sign will boost your energy.)

LEO (July Aug. 22) You will like talking to friends and groups today. In particular, you will enjoy a conversation with a female acquaintance. Charitable work also will appeal to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) People notice you today. In fact, personal details about your private life may become public. Fear not – the press you'll receive is positive. You are admired.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Travel will please you today, because you want to expand your world and your life experience. If you can't travel, you will enjoy talking to people from other cultures and countries. Do something

different.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is an excellent day to discuss how to divide an inheritance or how to handle shared property, because people will be mutually generous and cooperative. It's a good day to settle disputes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a great day to schmooze with members of the general public. Your interactions with partners and friends also will be positive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Business and commerce are favored today. In addition, this is a positive day at work for you, which means you are a winner! Work-related travel will please you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Make plans for social outings, sports events and fun times with children, because this is a playful, fun-loving day. Furthermore, relationships with others are harmonious.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Discussions with female family members will be positive today. Whatever you decide will be an improvement; furthermore, it could be an idea leading to a big change.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a talented, dedicated perfectionist who can be stubborn. This is a wait-and-see time, a year when you will find yourself more in the background and in a stage of development. It is a time for cooperation and building relationships that will benefit you in the future. Because your success lies in interacting with other people, be friendly!

