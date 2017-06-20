Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

June 20-21. All ages, boys and girls are welcomed. Lunch, T-Shirt and Trophy included. Contact The L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc., at 901-318-0291 to register or for more information.

• Riverside International Speedway — Major events rescheduled! Legends Celebration will be Friday, June 16, and The Hooker Hood Classic Race will be Saturday, June 17, with Pancho's 360 Winged Sprints, Trademark Services 305s, Pull A Part Late Models, G & S Electric Modifieds and the Supply House Stocks. Come see who can win the $3,000 prize and the prestigious trophy.

• Free Youth Baseball Camp —