VFW Auxiliary Post 1991 to hold Outdoor Sports Auction

Auction to benefit local, regional veterans

ncurtner@neasound.com JONESBORO — On June 24 VFW will hold a special Outdoor Sports Auction to benefit our veterans and families of active military service. The auction will be at 300 Airport Rd., in Jonesboro.

Doors open at 11 a.m., with bidding starting at noon. The VFW Auxiliary is a branch of the Veterans of Foreign Wars that provides support to our veterans and the numerous VFW causes located throughout the United States and in our local areas. Recently Auxiliary 1991 has donated to the Veterans Home in North Little Rock, St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Memphis, the American Cancer Society, National VFW Children’s Home in Michigan, Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, as well as helping active military families in need.

The auction proceeds are 100 percent dedicated for needs — no administrative fees, etc., deducted. Any item donations to our auction are tax deductible and we are a 501.3(c) nonprofit. All auction items are new, never used, donated by reputable companies both local and national.

The auction is open to the public, no sign up fees or reserve pricing, kid friendly with no adult beverages or smoking in the auction area Check out the Outdoor Sports auction/Live Auction w/JR Hendrix Facebook page for a list of auction items. We need your help to help us help them!

The VFW Auxiliary to Post 1991 is pleased to announce that the auctioneer will be JR Hendrix and is a live auction, open to the public and family friendly. No adult beverages or smoking will be allowed in auction area. We have such brands as Nosler, Under Armor, Big Bear Rods, Ardent Reels, Beef Jerky Outlet, AniLogics Outdoors, Mossy Oak, AMF Pro Series Fishing Lures, Bass Patrol, Pain vs Guilt, Liquid Mayhem and many many more. We are also featuring “Date Night” packs that include gift cards for dinner and movie for two, Family Night at Hijinks, Men’s gift pack, a handmade Damascus Steel Knife, Custom Turkey Calls, Red Door Parfum, home products, something for everyone of every age!

All items are cash and carry only, sorry but we can NOT accept checks, debit or credit cards.

About VFW Auxiliary to Post 1991 Our Auxiliary has been active for years providing service to our veterans in a myriad of ways. Our chapter has won numerous awards both as an Auxiliary and individuals in our state and are very proud of our ability to help with a plethora of needs yearly. We are sustained by the generous donations provided by companies and individuals as well. We operate entirely with volunteers and proudly provide support for our nations heroes. We need you to help us help them.

Providing “Unwavering Support for Uncommon Heroes” we sincerely thank all of our nations veterans and active military.

From Norman Curtner