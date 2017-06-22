A Conversation on Quality

I'm standing in the sun in sweltering 90-degree heat, talking with another man.

We're looking around in the park at participants in an outdoor park who are involved in a sports event they are few and far between.

Now, I know it has been years since I attended the events, having been sidetracked by professional activities, but… this?

Last time I attended the park, there were five-to-ten participants in each event. Now… maybe three, someone, some-none… and therefore, cancelled.

What happened to everybody?

Well, in the interim years, times got bad. That's what.

Money got tight, jobs were lost, until people are just scraping by. So, almost no one can afford traveling to a regional park to compete in what used to be a huge hobby in Arkansas.

Today, on weekends everyone is huddled up in their darkened houses like pre-historic Neanderthals in caves-the only difference today; they use microwaves instead of open fires to cook meals, or entertain themselves by gazing blankly at the flat-screened one-eyed monster in the living room, in lieu of drawing stickmen on cave walls with charcoal.

So, anyway, I share with the other man my observation.

He nods.

“Yeah. I know. This is almost a dead sport-a lost art. So sad.”

And I share my thought that we are losing all the quality of our lives. A book I am finishing reflects my own instincts on the matter. It pursues the thread that people have the naïve notion that by simply collecting observed facts, that they can become experts in morality, or business, or science, art or living.

Only, it is just as likely that a monkey-provided with a typewriter-could hunt and peck out The Lord's Prayer on a first attempt!

Which ain't happening.

That's because spiritual enlightenment is somewhat above a monkey's paygrade and the animal's ability to contemplate, just as expertise in morality, business, science, art or living is considerably above the typical human's paygrade as well, if they do not FIRST consider the parameters of their own existence, with an eye to keeping quality in their life.

After all (scripture famously asked) “What is your life?”

For example: Remember when they told us that the machine would free us all from redundant labor and we would all have fewer hours, more leisure time… a more carefree existence?

And what did we get? Instead of eight hours work a day, we went up to ten hours, then twelvehour- a day labor; with weeks which typically rise to the level of sixty, seventy or eighty hours at the plant-all because humans are expected to monitor, repair, replace and maintain all those 'so-called' laborsaving devices that were supposed to free us from long hours at work. Then, the company went up from one shift, to two… then three.

To twenty-four hour-a-day production.

Yeah.

And although productivity is up, wages are down.

Reason?

Compulsory efficiencies companies amount to punitive acts against their own employees; such as having one person do the work of two or three or more. Managerial and supervisory heads will only offer jobs in exchange for a worker's eternal soul, it seems.

Don't laugh. The stories out there are not to be taken lightly and are becoming the typical situation on the job-even to the point that for many middle-class workers, job obligations are creeping into free time and family time. For lowincome workers, hours have declined due to a shrinking job market, causing underemployment.

So much so, that the job market can presently be described-as Marlon Brando once voiced in the movie, 'Apocalypse Now,' with the words: “The horror, the horror!”

Then, there is Obamacare, which destroyed the insurance industry… companies are no longer offering insurance as a result. Also, other traditional benefits and pensions vanished.

Invasiveness going so far as supervisors requiring employees to check their business e-mails when off work, on weekends, during sick days and on vacation time.

But it's also the result of Americans working harder and harder, management foisting unreasonable duties upon them which THEY used to be responsible for-often without a big boost to their wages. Yet, the bottom lines of companies, pushed corporate profits up 20 percent in recent years, while at the same time the wages of workers correspondingly shrank.

Then, there are the evenmore- desperate greedy entrepreneurs, who are out for the last dollar they can scrounge from their own employees: There is outright wage theft, violations of labor law and even stealing money from minimumwage workers-usually young starters in industry or immigrants employed in piecework industries.

And don't think it doesn't happen.

I personally know of at least ONE person who went to the federal pen for stealing employee-designated funds. And this was a person who was previously being heralded on nationwide television as an enlightened innovator in his field.

I remember sitting in my recliner, seeing him on the television-with all the pundits lauding him as a progressive businessman.

And television doesn't lie… right?

Until he landed in the pokey, that is.

So, it happens… more times than I like to think about.

Therefore, combining all these factors, there is an incredible loss of quality in our daily lives these days. When you are struggling for survival, all else goes out the window.

That includes happiness, by the way.

So…there's that.

So, even if I can't vouch that happiness is still alive, I still wish you well anyway. And if it still exists, I am wishing it for you.

“There is no way to happiness. Happiness is the way.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

By Robert L. Hall