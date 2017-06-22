‘Ask the Game Warden’

Times Outdoors Columnist

These are some of the commonly asked hunting and fishing question. The answers are the official Arkansas Game & Fish response: Dan B. tried to get his fishing license from across a counter store. He was told you can only get your license the day before the license expires or at a later date.

The AGFC has a new license system. You may now renew your hunting or fishing license before they expire, but only within a 30 day window prior to the expiration date. The new license will be effective the day after the old license expires.

*** Arkansas big game nonresident license costs $350.00. Tommy B. wants to know if the fine expense is low enough to risk hunting without the license and hopes he is not checked.

For hunting with no nonresident license, the bond is $250 to $2,500, plus up to 60 days in jail. The violation can be enforced in the home state. There are some violation points involved. Don’t do it.

*** Brian B. hunts 3 days and bags his limit of 6 ducks per day and has a legal possession of 18 birds. He has the birds processed and puts them in the freezer for a later duck supper for his friends. The next week he goes hunting and shoots a duck. Has he violated the law?

Federal law on migratory birds states the possession limit. It does not differentiate between transport or residence. Therefore, by federal law, the duck hunter would be illegal. A hunter may give the legal limit to another person by filling out a tag detailing date, species, where taken, by whom.

If you have any hunting or fishing questions, please send them to me and they will passed on to the wardens.

By John Criner