Father’s Day Weekend

Times Outdoors Columnist Father’s Day weekend is always fun. I got to spend the Friday fishing at the Secret Honey Hole with Dr. Keith. We only got to fish for a couple of hours before the storm front ran us off the lake. High winds and lighting makes a fisherman take shelter. We had managed to catch a 15 fish mixture of crappie, bass, and bream. By the time the storm let up, Dr. Keith had to get back to Jonesboro. A little father/son fishing is still great fun.

Game warden Will Cheers called and said the Arkansas Welcome Center on the interstate was having Tourism Day and welcoming visitors to the Natural State. Cherrell Duncan, the assistant manager welcomed visitors serving a variety of snacks and drinks. Several groups had booths. Will Cheers from the Arkansas Game & Fish had brochures and information about hunting and fishing in Arkansas. Mississippi River State Park where Bear Creek and Storm Creek are located was represented by Facility Manager Kevin Wiley who told about fishing and camping.

Ben Swadley of Parkin Archeological State Park had a display of arrow heads and spear points. He also showed how to make the points from flint. The park is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features Indian mounds of 16 village sites that were abandoned about 1500AD. This is a great place to visit and is less than an hour from West Memphis/Marion.

Sultana Disaster Museum had pictures about the Civil War disaster and visitors were greeted by Dorman Vickers. Definitely not least, Jeff Tackers showed off Big John’s Shake Shack famous fried pies in several flavors. My favorite was the peach and bet you can’t eat just one!

4th of July is just around the corner and Horseshow Lake is planning for the festivities with bike races, 5K run, and fire works at the Horseshoe Yacht Club and children’s fishing rodeo and live auction at the Surf Club. If you want great BBQ, stop at Bond’s Store and reserve your butts or ribs. The phone for Bond’s is 870-339-3381 This is old fashion real smoked BBQ and I guarantee you will like it but you need to turn your order in.

Angels Way Baptist Church is having a men and boys only fish fry this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7 p.m. The Christian fellowship is outstanding and you will enjoy the fish fry with all the trimmings. Call the church for more information at 870-339-1110.

School is out so take that kid fishing with you. He might catch more than you and besides, its time to learn to clean fish. This is the slow time at Lakeside Taxidermy and we can get to your trophy quickly. We offer fast service, quality work, and reasonable prices.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901-4823430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

By John Criner