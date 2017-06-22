HOROSCOPE

For Friday, June 23, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Trust your instincts about making money today. However, if you go shopping, you might not be able to control your impulses. 'I have to have it!'

Today you will attract favorable situations and people to you. You will be like a magnet. (Someone might find you irresistible.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might be involved in a hidden situation or secret affair today. Something passionate and behind the scenes is taking place, that's for sure.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your interactions with friends and groups will be intense and powerful today. In fact, a friend could become a lover. You also might attract someone very powerful.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You will be impressed by a boss or someone in a position of authority today. You might even develop a crush on this person. Hmmm.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Discussions about politics, religion and racial issues will be intense today. Be aware of this in case you want to avoid a certain person. Issues will be very black-and-white.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Without a doubt, romance is very passionate today. However, you might feel just as passionately about financial issues, especially property that has to be shared.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You have strong feelings for a partner or close friend

today, and it's quite likely that these feelings are reciprocated. The emotions might be intimate or platonic. (It's a pretty intense day.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Look for ways to introduce improvement and reform at work, because you'll be effective today. Likewise, you can even improve your health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) No matter what you do today (especially if it's a funloving pastime, or something in the arts or sports), you will be intense about your participation in it. For some reason, everything matters to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a good day to think about how to renovate or redecorate bathrooms, laundry areas or anything to do with recycling. You want to make improvements to your home.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write will be very powerful today because your words will resonate. You seem to know exactly what to say and whom to say it to.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are independent, original and influential. You also are a great problem-solver and a natural leader. Because this is a year of growth, construction and building, it is a time to organize your daily world in a practical way. Responsibilities will increase, magnifying the effort needed to maintain your life. Reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)