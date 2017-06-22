News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• USDA Crittenden County Farm Service Agency Workshops and Meetings – at the Woolfolk Library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion. The sessions begin at 9 a.m. on the following dates: June 28th and July 19th. Information about the Roles of the County Committee, County Committee Elections and Processes. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations should contact Stuart Cooper at 870-7394464, ext. 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

– Through Friday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at 121 S. 15th St., West Memphis. Alvin Coleman, Jr., pastor.

• Workforce Development Board of Eastern Arkansas Meetings – CEO Meeting Friday, June 23, 8:30 a.m. at the Arkansas Workforce Center in Forrest City.

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Lighthouse Temple Vacation Bible School – June 26 through June 30 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 1132 Patterson Ave., Earle. For ages 5 through 15. For more information call 773-814-6896. Block Party Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m.

• Second St. John Vacation Bible School – Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. for children ages 3 through 18 at 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis. Pastor Stephen Chitman.

• Earle Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting – Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Earle City Annex. Inviting all interested people to attend this meeting.

• West Memphis City Council Meeting – Moved to fourth Thursday of this month, June 22, 1:30 p.m. at the City Hall. Regular meeting postponed for city council members to attend annual Municipal League meetings.

• Lakeshore Block Party – New Hope Baptist Mission, the church by the park in Lakeshore Estates Mobile Homes, 377 Estate Dr., Marion, invites everyone to its BLOCK PARTY on Saturday evening. Games and cookout starts at 6:30 p.m. Outdoor movie “Courageous” plays at dark (8:15 p.m.) Bring a chair. SONDAY – joint worship with the visiting Wabash Association (Illinois), testimonies and music. Bible study and Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. New Hope is a mission of FBC Marion.

• Forest Friends Summer Camp Workshop – Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at the West Memphis Public Library. Workshop is brought to us by Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop which is a mobile teddy bear workshop. During the workshop children will stuff their own furry friend. Limited to 25 kids and registration is required. To register, either come by the library to pick up a form or call the library at 870-732-7590.

• Summer Reading Camp – Through Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Registration deadline May 15. Deposit $25. Total camp cost $200. Early Bird Special $180. Contact the Reading Specialist Peggy L. Swift. Call 870-514-5386 or ReadingSpecialist2016@gmai l.com

• Build ABetterWorld at the West Memphis Public Library – The library’s annual summer reading program through July 25 on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. Both programs are for all ages and children will have a chance to win prizes for completing their reading goals! Registration is required but may be completed any time during the summer. For more information come by the library at 213 N. Avalon or call 870-732-7590 or visit web page www.westmemphislibrary. org. or follow our Facebook page for more information.

• Earle School District Summer Food Service Program – Meals provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability at the Earle School District (High School Cafeteria), 16432 Hwy. 64 W., Earle. Through July 28 (closed July 3-4) from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Meals will be served daily Monday through Friday of each week.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – Through July 28 Monday through Friday Breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and Monday through Friday Lunch at 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 501 Broadway, West Memphis. And through July 31, Wonder City Boys & Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis, Monday through Friday Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and Monday through Friday, Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• West Memphis School District to destroy 2011-2012 Special Education Records – For students who were dismissed from special education or graduated during the 20112012 school year. The student or custodial parents interested in picking up records will need to contact Dr. Paula Rose-Greer, Special Education Director at 870732-8555 before June 30. Records may be picked up at 410 W. Tyler, Suite B, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of identity is required.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp –Through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Summer Food Service Program – Through August 4, 2017 at the Marion Elementary School. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Enrolled children who are members of households which receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TAMF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-8456136 (Spanish).

• Summer Math Tutoring Program – Through Aug. 5, 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Offering math tutoring services in Kindergarten through 12 grade math, College Developmental Math I, II, III, College Algebra, ACT Math Prep, SAT Math Prep, GED Math, Chemistry, Physical Science. Call today for more information. Ask for Mary Craft at 870-270-9002.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

15th Street COGIC Vacation Bible School