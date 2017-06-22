Rip It wins 12U softball championship to finish perfect season

Team Rip It won the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club’s 12U softball championship game, outlasting a rally by the 12U Champion Runner- up Team Swat

Team Rip It of the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club and sponsored by Sicily’s, overcame a late surge by Team Swat, sponsored by Holly Chevrolet, to complete a perfect season and win the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club 12U softball championship last Tuesday, defeating Team Swat 13-7.

After Rip It pitcher Bree Pardy held Swat scoreless in the top of the opening frame, the 12U champions got their offense going early, putting up five runs (the inning run limit) in the bottom of the frame. Two errors by Swat, a pair of singles by Kelsey Baker and Kendal Brasfield and a triple by Lauren Maness helped Rip It carry their 50 lead into the second inning.

Rip It head coach Mike Nelson attributed the hot start to the team’s defensive play and the strong arm of Pardy, who is responsible for 11of Rip It’s 13 total wins this season.

“Our pitching and our hitting has always been good to us,” Nelson said. “And our fielding is wonderful.

We’ve got a really good defense.”

“She’s been on fire all season,” Nelson said of Pardy.

However, Swat got to the Rip It ace in the second frame, driving in two runs.

Kelsey Eppes started Swat’s half of the inning off with an infield the park home run. Two outs later, Jordan Hightower singled past second and stole second and third base, respectively, before being plated on a single to centerfield by Courtney Limbaugh, cutting Rip It’s lead to 5-2.

The hot bats for the eventual champions continued in the bottom of the second, however, as Rip It plated another five runs.

Pardy led things off by reaching first base on a bunt single and then, after stealing second base, scored on a groundball by Terra Hardin. Then the game burst open as Brianna Morquecho secured an inside the park home run on a ball that hugged the third base line and rolled to the wall in the outfield. Heidi McCall, Claire Rodgers and Ellie Carr all scored, along with Morquecho, to give Rip It a dominating 10-2 lead.

The smooth sailing continued in the third frame for Rip It as Pardy retired three Swat batters in order in the top of the inning and the team added two more runs in the bottom of the third, to take a 12-2 lead.

However, Swat would not go quietly. The 12U runner- ups came storming back in the top of the fourth inning, driving in five runs.

The key to the team’s success in the inning, according to head coach Justin Eppes, was a contagious energy at the plate.

“I think they just all got behind the batters and they just kept going with it,” Eppes said. “They just got the momentum going and they just never stopped.”

Carly Steele got that momentum started for Swat to open the fourth inning with a single to centerfield. After swiping second, Steele found home plate on a double to right field by Emma Skoff.

Kelsey Eppes then singled to centerfield and both Skoff and Eppes were driven in on a single by Nevaeh Maloy. Swat capped the inning off by scoring two runs on two infield singles. Those RBI singles by Hightower and Cloey Fesperman, respectively, allowed Swat to find themselves within striking distance of tying the game, only down 12-7.

However, Pardy continued to help her own cause, scoring the game ending run in the bottom of the fourth. The Rip It pitcher drew a walk to lead the bottom half of the inning off and then scored on a ground ball by Claire Rodgers.

While Nelson is proud of the way his team performed on the field during the championship game, the championship winning coach is more proud of the way his team came together throughout the season.

“We’ve got some really good kids,” Nelson said.

“We’ve got some amazing kids who’ve picked up each other through adversity with some family members passing away, kids being out of town and one getting hurt. They picked everybody up and they rallied around everybody… All those girls, they work hard. They’re committed.

They’re competitive. They show up to practice and they want to win.”

And while Eppes obviously would’ve liked a different outcome Tuesday night, the Swat head coach says is he proud of the way his team battled back against their 12U rivals.

“Good. Hard. Fought.

Battled,” Eppes said of the Swat season. “Every team out here is good. It’s very competitive… It got real intense. We just fell a little short today. But, we’ll come back in the fall league and we’ll get them… I’m just proud of all my girls and proud of every girl in the league.

They all did good this year.”

The goal, Nelson says, is to help these young players develop their softball skills so that they will be prepared to play at the next level.

“That’s what we’re doing here with Darin (McCollum) and them at the Boys & Girls Club, getting them ready for the next level,” Nelson said.

“That’s what we want to do with anybody’s kids, get them ready for the next level. That’s how I learned, years ago at the Boys & Girls Club, playing little league ball and getting ready for the next level.”

While the championship contest had its intense moments and a couple of disagreements, one thing that both coaches seem to agree on is that the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club has done a great job, allowing the players to develop their skills and have fun this season.

“I think they’re doing a pretty good job,” Eppes said of the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club.

“They’re doing a wonderful job. We’ve got a good director (Tim Espenoza) and I like him. He’s doing a really good job and he’s fair. He’s a good guy.”

“We enjoy playing here at the Boys & Girls Club,” Nelson said. “Darin, Tim and those guys have been wonderful. They make it a fun league. It’s all about the kids.”

By Collins Peeples