Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

***

• Adult Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament — Hosted by the J.W. Rich Girls, Saturday June 24. The tourney is open to men and women (ages 15and-up), co-ed blind draw volleyball tournament, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $15 to play. All proceeds benefit J.W. Rich Girls Club programs.

***

• Mid-South Volleyball Summer Camp — All-Skills Camps. July 15 for ages 1518, July 17-20 for ages 8-14. Private and Small Group lessons also available. To register or for more information, em a i l midsouthvolleyball@gmail.co m, or visit Mid-South Volleyball on Facebook.

***

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

***

at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

Lady Patriots help groom local softball youth

Over 40 young ladies came out to participate in a softball camp hosted by the Marion Lady Patriots this past week in order to develop a better understanding of the fundementals of softball while having a great time. Following a couple days of work on the diamond, campers ended the weekend by hitting a large Slip-N-Slide and playing with water balloons. Along with the water ballons, several awards were also given out at the end of camp. Emerson Miller recieved the Camper of the Week award. McKenzie Shinaberry was honored with the Spirit Award. The Hustle Award was given to Tayton Blackwell and Clara Bolden won the Most Improved award. Pictured in the right photo (from left) are Blackwell, Bolden, Shinaberry and Miller.

Photos submitted

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic –