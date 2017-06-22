There’s a whole lotta pavin’ goin on

There are currently more than 50 highway construction projects taking place state wide. Work zones can be found in every corner of the state.

Highway work zones can be potentially dangerous for motorists who drive through the complex array of signs, barrels, and lane changes, and for workers who build and maintain our streets, bridges, and highways. This is why we want to direct your attention to a website and app that could help you find alternate routes this summer.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is constantly updating idrivearkansas.com. You can also find the IDrive Arkansas app in the app store for your smart phone.

To help motorists find ways around accidents and work zone backups on Interstates, AHTD has an Alternate Routes feature at IDriveArkansas.com. It displays linkages between the Interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed.

When clicking on the icon with the photo of a construction cone, users can also find detailed information about every project. You can see when the project started, when it is expected to end, how much the project is expected to cost, and the name of the contractor in charge of the project.

At the top of the screen is an icon with the words “construction programs”. Here you can see exactly how tax dollars are being spent through the Connecting Arkansas Program and the Interstate Rehabilitation Program.

The Connecting Arkansas Program was approved by voters in the 2012 general election. Arkansas voters approved a temporary halfcent sales tax to fund continued construction of four-lane highways to connect all four corners of the state, including the widening of existing four-lane highways to help ease congestion.

The Interstate Rehabilitation Program was made possible when the citizens of Arkansas voted in 2011 to allow the Arkansas Highway Commission to issue up to $575 million in GARVEE bonds to help finance improvements and repairs to existing Interstates in Arkansas.

Information on Arkansas Welcome Centers, highway rest areas, weight restricted roads and bridges, and commuter park and ride lots are also included in IDrive Arkansas.

Maintaining conditions for 16,000 miles of highways is not an easy task. Remember to allow extra time for your commute and slow down if you are travelling through one of the many work zones.

