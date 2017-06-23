HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Something might upset your home routine today. You might run out of coffee or bread in the morning. (Oh, no!) Minor breakages could occur. Have patience.

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so think before you speak or act. This is not a big deal, but the risk of a mishap does exist. Easy does it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Think twice before you make any important financial decisions today. This includes making major purchases. Be sensible.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Be aware of rash behavior today. Guard against impulses and knee-jerk reactions when relating to others. (It's best to take things one day at a time, right?)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a restless day for you, and you might not even know why. Basically, there's a lot going on behind the scenes, and things are not ready to pop – not yet. Patience is a virtue.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be prepared for a few surprises today when it comes to a female friend or a member of a group. Whatever happens might make you feel younger or freer!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Your dealings with bosses and parents will not be predictable today. Expect the unexpected. Knowing this, you can be more prepared for something coming in from left field.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Travel SACTTTAIMUS(Now»22it©@e=21) CAPEICOEN (B©,, 22 to JJæim„ 19)

plans will be subject to changes or cancellations today. You also might have an unusual and surprising conversation with someone about racial issues, politics or religion. (Yikes!)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Double-check all of your dealings with banking, inheritances and details of insurance today, because something unexpected will affect these areas. It's important to know what's happening.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A friend or partner is feeling independent today, and this might throw you for a loop in some way. This person might demand more space or freedom. It's tricky.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Computer problems, possibly because of the introduction of new high-tech equipment, might arise on the job today. Staff problems also might cause an interruption. (It could be anything.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Parents should keep an eye on their kids today, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for them. Know where they are at all times. Meanwhile, social plans might be changed.

BORN TODAY: You have the courage of your own convictions. You love to travel and experience different lifestyles. This year will bring excitement, adventure and more freedom than you have experienced in recent years. It's a time to move away from old routines, and to feel loose and free! For many people, a major change will occur, perhaps as significant as what occurred around 2008. It's time to test your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)