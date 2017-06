Marriage Licenses

June 14 Andrew L. Wilson, 75, and Jewel L. Collins, 68, both of West Memphis Michael P. Martinez, 28, and Amanda M. Brazil, 28, both of Memphis, Tennessee Dedrick D. Brown, 42, and Latoya S. Cooper, 42, both of West Memphis June 15 Taurus D. Turner, 38, and Kambria R. Byrd, 30, both of West Memphis Jarvis L. Cooper, 21, and Tonia S. Barton, 20, both of Conway Jose J. Basoria, 33, and Maria A. Castelan, 28, both of Memphis Cyrus Smith, 39, and Meredith D. Walker, 39, both of West Memphis June 16 Lorenzo West, 55, and Melinda M. Yankaway, 42, both of Marion Malcolm L. Roberts, 56, and Angela M. Lee, 54, both of Millington, Tennessee Kathleen Pachomski, 64, and Wanda L. Poindexter, 70, both of West Memphis Mark N. Slinkard, 45, and Wendy R. Slinkard, 46, both of Marion Juan C. Perez, 24, and Guadalupe J. Panzo, 19, both of Memphis Herbert Franklin III, 37, and Jennifer Y. Brooks, 37, both of Memphis Dennis R. Bohannon, 32, and Jamica Bishop, 33, both of West Memphis John C. Dalton III, 71, and Kathie K. Terral, 68, both of Hernando, Mississippi June 19 Juan C. Tinoco, 28, and Haymed G. Lara, 30, both of Memphis Shayne A. Booth, 32, and Tiffany L. Kidd, 29, both of Marion Terry G. Epps, 39, and Kelly D. Ouzts, 38, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Ramirez Espinal, 39, and Blanca R. Zapata, 34, both of Memphis Jaime Palomo, 27, and Yaquelin Rivera, 25, both of Memphis Ricky D. Rines, 52, and Donna F. Henley, 48, both of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi Keith C. Coleman Jr. 28, and Anya T. Harris, 36, both of Memphis June 20 Timoithy L. Shelley, 42, and Tammy E. Chandsers, 38, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Kevin D. Perry, 49, and Crystal A. Knight, 46, both of Marion Isaac I. Chance, 22, and Raneisha A. Hopkins, 24, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

June 13 James Keith Rushing vs. Rebeka Jo Rushing June 14 Phil Campbell vs. Jennifer Campbell Deborah Kelly vs. Randy

Kelly

Marion Police Reports 06/05/17 – 06/12/17

06-05-17 – 9:58am – 333 L.P.Mann – Found Property 06-05-17 – 1:10pm – 72 Judge Smith – Financial Identity Fraud 06-05-17 – 10:15pm – 333 Redwood Cove – Natural Death 06-06-17 – 11:11am – 319 Southwind – Suicide 06-06-17 – 10:40pm – 135 N. Currie Street – Persons in Disagreement 06-06-17 – 8:00am – 107 Military Road – WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 06-06-17 – 1:59pm Highway 77 – ORD 255 / ORD 109 / ORD 239 06-06-17 – 1:00pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 06-06-17 – 1:00pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 06-06-17 – 4:30pm – 605 Stewart – General Information 06-06-17 – 5:14pm – 906 Neil Sain Loop – Battery x 2 06-06-17 – 6:20pm – 1103 Caroline Lane – Persons in Disagreement 06-06-17 – 5:30pm – 531 Par #8 – Persons in Disagreement 06-07-17 – 5:30pm – 92 Cottonwood Cove Burglary / Theft of Property 06-07-17 – 2:32pm – 328 Alta Vista – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 06-07-17 – 8:00am – 72 Judge Smith – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card / Theft of Property 06-07-17 – 2:03pm – 205 Block – Theft of Property 06-07-17 – 2:00pm – 114 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 06-07-17 – 8:05pm – 3148 I-55 Service Road Possession of a SCH VI LT 4 oz x 2 06-07-17 – 8:05pm – 3148 I-55 Service Road Possession of a SCH VI LT 4 oz 06-07-17 – 8:05pm – 3148 I-55 Service Road Possession of a SCH VI LT 4 oz / Possession of a SCH IV or V LT 28 GM / Possession of a SCH I or II GT 10 GM But LT 200 GM 06-07-17 – 8:05pm – 3148 I-55 Service Road Possession of a SCH VI LT 4 OZ x 2 / Drug Paraphernalia with Purpose to Use 06-08-17 – 4:00am – Hino BLVD – Speeding / Suspended Driver License 06-08-17 – 1:39am – 615 N. Delta – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 06-08-17 – 10:20am – 14 Military Road – Contempt of Court 06-08-17 – 12:20pm 3148 I-55 East Service Road – Public Intoxication 06-08-17 – 8:20pm – 104 Cypress – Aggravated Assault x 4 06-08-17 – 8:33am Cypress – Criminal mischief 06-08-17 – 8:30pm – 107 Meadowbrook Circle Runaway 06-08-17 – 11:00pm – 388 Springdale – Persons in Disagreement 06-09-17 – 12:00pm – 388 Springdale – Persons in Disagreement 06-10-17 – 8:30pm – 100 Cottonwood Cove – Theft of Property 06-11-17 – 4:15am – Hino – Speeding / Suspended Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance / Failure to Pay Registration / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Drug Paraphernalia with Purpose to Use / Request for Arrest 06-11-17 – 12:00am – 430 Danner Cove – Criminal Mischief 06-11-17 – 2:00pm – 118 Lori – General Information 06-11-17 – 6:30pm – 913 Bayou Vista – Carrying A Weapon 06-11-17 – 7:00pm – 533 Par #7 – persons in Disagreement 06-11-17 – 9:20pm – 129 Cottonwood Cove Persons in Disagreement 06-12-17 – 6:00am – 205 Block – Criminal Mischief

West Memphis Police Reports 6/5/17 – 6/12/17

6/5/17 8:13 AM 100 Block of South 12th Street/Polk Street POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/5/17 2:47 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 6/5/17 8:42 AM Dover / Biscayne SPEEDING 6/5/17 11:39 AM 2007 E Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 6/5/17 2:14 PM 223 W Cooper AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 6/5/17 2:34 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF P R O P E R T Y CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/5/17 3:57 PM 429 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 6/5/17 4:15 PM 429 W Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/5/17 4:42 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/5/17 6:11 PM 800 W Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 6/5/17 7:43 PM 400 Block Of East Broadway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/5/17 8:18 PM 221 S Melton AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/5/17 9:46 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/5/17 11:37 PM 1917 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/5/17 11:53 PM 2209 E Broadway AVE NO VEHICLE

LICENSE

6/6/17 12:54 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 6/6/17 1:02 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/6/17 1:22 AM South 8th/East Polk DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/6/17 3:59 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 106 PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/6/17 4:18 AM 2411 Talonwood DR 335 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/6/17 8:00 AM 2006 Jackson Heights Cv. BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/6/17 10:37 AM 1405 Missouri ST C VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 6/6/17 12:48 PM 120 Roosevelt AVE DOG BITE 6/6/17 3:00 PM 1075 N 7Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 6/6/17 2:52 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 6/6/17 4:20 PM 1102 Woods ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/6/17 3:00 PM North Avalon/Apartment Drive POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/6/17 3:13 PM North Avalon/Apartment Drive POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/6/17 3:53 PM 1800 Missouri ST 1 Robbery Aggravated 6/6/17 4:14 PM 717 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 6/6/17 5:20 PM 500 Block of Wilson Street GENERAL INFORMATION 6/6/17 6:40 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/6/17 8:53 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/7/17 12:09 AM 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 6/7/17 12:20 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/7/17 12:23 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/7/17 12:43 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/7/17 3:04 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 6/7/17 4:29 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 34 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/7/17 6:41 AM 1800 Missouri ST 1 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/7/17 10:16 AM 108 S 15Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/7/17 3:30 PM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/7/17 5:28 PM 100 Court SATISFY COMMITMENT 6/7/17 6:35 PM 412 Vanderbilt AVE Robbery Aggravated 6/8/17 1:08 AM 707 Balfour RD GENERAL INFORMATION 6/8/17 2:07 AM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/8/17 8:38 AM 1000 Brookdale DR THEFT OF P R O P E R T Y CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/8/17 10:15 AM Dogwood GENERAL INFORMATION 6/8/17 11:55 AM 429 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 6/8/17 11:58 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/8/17 1:23 PM 417 S 11Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/9/17 8:27 AM 620 Tulane DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/9/17 9:59 AM 500 W Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 6/9/17 10:15 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD FOUND PROPERTY 6/9/17 11:26 AM 2409 Talonwood DR 350A BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/9/17 1:57 PM 825 N College BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/9/17 2:34 PM 2210 Jackson Heights Ave. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 6/9/17 2:47 PM North Avalon Street / Wset Oliver Avenue FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 6/9/17 5:14 PM 100 Block of South 12th Street LOITERING 6/9/17 5:35 PM 1414 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 6/9/17 6:57 PM SL Henry / South Walker CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/10/17 1:22 AM 3305 Church St. GENERAL INFORMATION 6/10/17 1:30 AM 222 Bettis ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/10/17 1:34 AM 100 Court St. TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/10/17 8:52 AM 3900 Petro RD ATHEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 6/10/17 10:27 AM West Broadway/Avalon NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 6/10/17 4:52 PM 3305 Church ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/10/17 8:26 PM 1301 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 6/10/17 9:04 PM 510 S 14Th ST B PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/10/17 10:15 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 6/10/17 10:55 PM 151 Legion RD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/11/17 3:01 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 6/11/17 4:50 AM 500 W Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 6/11/17 6:13 AM 2050 E Broadway AVE LOITERING 6/11/17 10:27 AM 200 N Missouri ST CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/11/17 1:50 PM 2113 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/11/17 10:04 PM 1850 N Avalon ST BREATHING, INHALING, OR DRINKING CERTAIN INTOXICATING COMPOUNDS 6/11/17 10:43 PM 1506 Estates DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/12/17 5:34 AM 1009 E Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/12/17 5:37 AM 3900 Petro RD A THEFT OF SERVICES $1,000 OR LESS