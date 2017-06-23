New Hope Block Party

Lakeshore community invited to special event

New Hope Baptist Mission, the church by the park in Lakeshore Estates Mobile Homes, 377 Estate Dr., Marion, invites everyone to its BLOCK PARTY on Saturday evening, June 24.

Games and cookout starts at 6:30 p.m. Outdoor movie “Courageous” plays at dark (8:15 p.m.) Bring a chair. “SONDAY” – joint worship with the visiting Wabash Association (Illinois), testimonies and music.

Bible study and Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. New Hope is a mission of FBC Marion.

By the Evening Times News Staff