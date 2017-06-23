Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tiedye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

***

Tournament — Hosted by the J.W. Rich Girls, Saturday June 24. The tourney is open to men and women (ages 15-and-up), co-ed blind draw volleyball tournament, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $15 to play. All proceeds benefit J.W. Rich Girls Club programs.

***

• Mid-South Volleyball Summer Camp — All-Skills Camps. July 15 for ages 15-18, July 17-20 for ages 8-14. Private and Small Group lessons also available. To register or for more information, email midsouthvolleyball@ gmail.com, or visit Mid-South Volleyball on Facebook.

***

• Diamond Astros 8U Baseball Tryouts —

Saturday, July 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at K& R Park in Marion. Players can’t turn 9 before May 1, 2018. Bring baseball equipment (cleats, golve, bat, helmet, etc.). For any info regarding the tryout, contact Jacob Langley at (870) 733-4159.

***

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer

Enrichment Camp —

Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

***

• WWE Monday Night Raw — The Superstars of WWE return to action in Memphis at FedExForum with WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite WWE Raw Superstars when they return to the premier showcase of entertainment in the Mid-South for the final time in 2017. Tickets start at $15 and go on-sale on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray.com, or call 901-303-6221.

• Adult Co-Ed Volleyball