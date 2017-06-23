‘The Rolling Stones’

They left their good jobs in the city…Working for the school system every single day… But he did lose several minutes of sleepin'… Because he was worried about the way things should be in Earle, Arkansas. Big wheels kept on turning and The Stones kept on rolling! Donald Stone left Earle at the age of 9 years old but he always desired to come back home. Several years ago, Donald, along with his wife, Samantha, packed up and rolled back down south. Since returning, they have sponsored A Love Day of Giving, A Back to School Drive, A Christmas Giveaway and have helped various families around the city in their time of need. Their upcoming project will be Vacation Bible School next week at Lighthouse Temple Church in Earle where Bishop Thomas Jackson is host Pastor. Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m., they will sponsor A Gospel Block Party at the church. Everyone is invited to enjoy a day of festivities, food and fun. Both are licensed ministers. Donald is a retired veteran from The U.S. Army and Samantha is a social worker for Shelby County School System. They have set out to help the youth in Earle. Meanwhile, they're sole purpose is to introduce everyone to Jesus Christ.

Submitted photo