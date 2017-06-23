Photos submitted

Three cheers for award winning Lady Patriots

The Marion High School Cheerleading Squad (pictured left) attended cheer camp on June 5-8 at Arkansas State University. While at camp they achieved a Gold Ribbon Sideline Evaluation, a Gold Ribbon Cheer Evaluation, a Blue Ribbon Extreme Routine Evaluation, a Superior Award for their Extreme Routine Performance, and the Superior Squad Award.Anna Singleton, Khaniya Callicut, and Harley Duncan (pictured right, from left) were selected as All-American Cheerleaders. To achieve this honor, they had to participate in a camp wide tryout and be evaluated by the Universal Cheerleaders Association staff. The judges evaluated their crowd-leading abilities as they performed jumps, a cheer, and a dance. Khaniya Callicutt and Harley Duncan also received the 'Pin it Forward' Leadership Award. UCA staff members observed squads during camp practices and performances and selected individuals for the 'Pin it Forward' Leadership Award who were hard workers and excellent leaders for their squad, as well as other camp attendants. Both Callicutt and Duncan also received an invitation to tryout to become a member of the Universal Cheerleaders Association staff next summer.