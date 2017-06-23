Toppers rise over Patriots in pitcher’s duel in hometown clash

In a battle for bragging rights in Marion, the Marion Toppers overcame a solid start by Marion High School alum and current Delta State pitcher Peyton White to defeat the Patriots

Despite the Marion Toppers defeating the Marion Patriots 6-0 last Wednesday, fans at John Robbins Field were actually treated to a pitcher’s duel in the opening half of the contest.

Two collegiate pitchers shared the Marion mound as recent Itawamba signee Kris Peet pitched for the Toppers against Patriots alumni and current Delta State pitcher Peyton White. The two flamethrowers made quick work through the first three innings, with both teams totaling just one hit, an infield single by Patriots third baseman Braeden Wolford, in that span.

Being held hitless in the first three frames, Toppers coach Junior Weaver expected a slow offense against White who is fresh off several performances with Delta State in the College World Series.

“Well, I mean, we’re facing Peyton White, a kid who threw 58 innings this year for the number one team in the country, Delta State,” Weaver said. “So, our guys competed. Peyton threw outstanding. He had a great year at Delta State.

At times, our hitters were a little overmatched.”

White, who pitched four total innings Wednesday night and allowed 2 runs (1 earned) on one hit while accumulating 5 strikeouts and 0 walks, also performed as expected according to Patriots head coach Daniel Kelley, who says it’s been a pleasure to watch the pride of the Patriots develop into the college pitcher he is today.

“Peyton did what he’s supposed to do,” Kelley said. “He went out there and threw a lot of strikes.

He’s grown up very, very nice over the past three years.”

The Toppers finally found some success against White in the fourth inning.

Nate Summer led the frame off for the Toppers by reaching base on a Patriots error and came around to score on the Toppers first hit of the game, a double to right field by Blake Daniels.

After moving to third base on another Patriots error, Daniels then scored via a sacrifice fly off the bat of Andrew Lannon to give the Toppers a 2-0 lead going into the fifth inning.

Holding the Patriots scoreless through the first four frames for the Toppers, Peet recorded three strikeouts while allowing two hits and one walk. Working quickly and pumping in strikes, the Toppers started pleased Weaver.

“Good tempo,” Weaver said of Peet. “Kris fills up the strike zone. He always throws strikes. You never have to worry about mound visits with Kris, trying to correct anything or make adjustments as far as command and location.

He competes. He’s got great temp. He fills the strike zone. He commands the zone. He’s developed great secondary stuff with his breaking ball and his changeup. I mean, he’s outstanding.”

Relieving Peet in the fifth ining for the Toppers, Nash Winters took the mound and found even more success than his predecessor, recording all six outs in the fifth and sixth innings via the strikeout while only surrendering two walks and no hits.

“Nash threw well,” Weaver said. “His command has gotten much better as the summer has gone on. Initially, over the summer, he had some mechanical issues where he wasn’t commanding the strike zone. But, we’ve done numerous flat ground work, numerous bullpens and he’s thrown really well the last two outings.”

The combination of hard throwing pitchers gave the Patriots problems at the plate, according to Kelley.

“(Weaver) threw guys that are real good velocity kids,” Kelley said. “And we had trouble catching up to them. I mean, we’ve got to do a better job. We should be able to sit fastball, know it’s coming and look to drive it, if we want to be a good baseball team. We’ve got to hit good, solid pitching… We’ve got to be able to compete when we get in that box.”

In the bottom of the fifth frame, the Toppers picked up their third run as Zach Gray led the Toppers half of the inning off with a double and then found home on a single to centerfield by Gavin Stone.

However, Gray’s biggest hit would come in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Toppers seven-hole hitter drove a double to leftfield to drive in Andrew and Payton Lannon, respectively, giving the Toppers a 5-0 advantage.

“That was big,” Weaver said. “Zach went down and got what looked like a little fat breaking ball out over the plate and hooked it into the left field corner.

That was a good job of hitting by him because we definitely needed it, being a 3-0 game at that point.”

Gray eventually came around to score his second run of the ballgame on a single by Jordan Smith.

But, trailing by six runs, the Patriots looked to gain a little momentum in the top of the seventh inning.

However, the energy was too little too late as Toppers relief pitcher Peyton Lannon struck out the last two Patriots batters to strand runners on second and third base, respectively.

Despite the scoreless game, Kelley remains proud of the effort his team gave.

“I’m proud of them,” Kelley said. “We went out there. We put a few balls in play. We gave them a run.

We had good pitching. We brought a 15 year old (Trey Maranto) in (to pitch). You know, I had fun. We went out there. We played hard. The boys played hard. That’s all you can ask for.”

“I think we’re definitely improving in all aspects of the game,” Kelley added of the Patriots. “We’re still making some mistakes here and there but we’re improving. We’ve gotten better… We’ve done pretty well this summer.”

Next up for the Toppers, the traveling exposure team heads to Jonesboro to play in the PBR Arkansas State Invitational, with championship tournament play taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

