What keeps YOU going?

‘Tracy the Trainer’ By Tracy Evans

Quite often I get asked, 'What kept you going?'

God, is my first answer. He constantly gives me reasons to never quit trying to stay healthy. Often I think about my wonderful mom who had diabetes and high blood pressure. My mother, Carolyn Evans, was merely 51 when she passed away. She was always a great cook, never a big drinker and quit smoking in her early 40's.

Nevertheless, all of these decisions lead up to her having a heart attack. My mother arrived at the hospital in time for her life to be spared. We were all very optimistic and grateful. The doctor informed us he would put in a stent on that Thursday and planned to put in a second one on Friday.

Unfortunately the doctor was incompetent, blocked off a main artery during the second operation and ultimately caused her death. This event was beyond devastating. A year-and-a-half later, my father died at age 52 of brain cancer. He had a slew of things wrong. My father had high blood pressure, diabetes, knee replacement surgery, colon cancer, and brain cancer finally got him.

So do I take my chances? No, because God has already shown me through the loss of my parents, their decisions and causes of death. We know we can't escape death, but God doesn't need us rushing it. 90 percent of my parents’ illnesses were caused by lifestyle choices. The difference is they didn't know nearly as much about health, nutrition, or resources to find the knowledge that we do now.

Don't get this wrong — sometimes we think that this Superman “S” on our chest won't let it happen to us, but there is that Kryptonite (bad lifestyle choices). I still have my setbacks or moments of weakness craving that Flash Market fried chicken, or that bacon double-quarterpound cheese plate with the scattered, smothered covered hash browns from Waffle House. I remember going to the buffet and eating until I was almost sick.

I would be lying if I said I never eat bad. I just don't make it a habit anymore. The occasional meal happens but don't start making up occasions, I cut the grass today I deserve a half gallon of butter pecan Ice cream. The key is as we learn better do better. Healthier eating and moderate exercise is a great starting point.

This journey is not easy by any means, but it has been worth the reward. Family, this may seem to be just about exercise but it is not. The road to a better life has the same struggle, I am sharing my biggest struggle. Emotion is the fuel that gets you going, so find that emotion. I see the old me in so many people, I just want to give them a hand to get out of that trap but at the same time if you are not ready, I can't pull you out. God spanked me hard enough to make me ready, and He gives me the brushup spanking every day. Thank God, because I need a spanking everyday to keep me humble.

Tip for you: Start with moderate eating and exercise changes. If you try to go too fast, you will be like a fuse on a firecracker — Burn fast and explode.

Until next time!