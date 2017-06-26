Back to the basics: Cordell teaching kids baseball fundamentals

Academies of West Memphis baseball head coach Gary Cordell held his second summer baseball camp earlier this week, helping children learn baseball fundamentals while searching for the next great Blue Devil talent at Franklin Park

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Stop two of Blue Devil baseball head coach Gary Cordell’s summer baseball camp program made its way to Franklin Park on South 25th street in West Memphis last Wednesday, where 32 kids came out to learn the fundamentals of baseball.

Cordell says the goal of these camps is to introduce baseball to children who would otherwise not be familiar with the sport and to grow an interest in baseball throughout the city.

“We’re trying to get interest in baseball over the city,” Cordell said. “The kids down here on the southeast section, they don’t get a chance to play baseball. So, for us to build our high school program, we have to start young. So, we come down here and do camps here and at the boys club, trying to get the whole city involved in baseball.”

Players at Wednesday’s camp, which was put on with help from the Wonder City Boys Club and the L.R. Jackson Girls Club, primarily ranged between sixth and eighth grade. Some of the children at the camp were swinging a baseball bat or putting on a glove for the first time.

For much of the start of camp, Cordell patiently showed players how to hold a bat, stand in the batter’s box correctly and follow through with their swing. No child who stepped up to the plate returned to the dugout before getting a hit, even if that meant Cordell spending extra time soft tossing up baseballs, a drill that is actually very beneficial to hand-eye coordination.

“A lot of these kids haven’t been taught anything,” Cordell said. “So, it’s like starting from scratch.”

Introducing children to baseball at this early age not only gives kids more time to develop their skill set, but also helps baseball compete in popularity with sports such as basketball and football, according to Cordell.

“Starting out, they learn the basic fundamentals,” Cordell said. “So, hopefully, when they get to the ninth grade they’ll be ready to go. It’s kind of like starting over from scratch. A lot of kids don’t know the basic fundamentals of baseball; how to hold the ball correctly, how to throw it correctly. So, that’s what we’re teaching them now.”

“We’re introducing them to a sport their not use to seeing,” Cordell added. “Everybody thinks that football and basketball are the only ways to go to college and there are several scholarships for baseball. There are more opportunities for baseball than for other sports as far as getting scholarships. So, I just wanted to come out here, work with the kids and get some interest in it.”

Cordell hosted a baseball camp earlier this month at Tilden Rodgers Park, but the West Memphis coach decided to take his camp onto the south side of town in hopes of reaching every single player available, wanting to leave no stone unturned in finding the next potential great Blue Devils baseball player.

“You never know,” Cordell said. “I found one yesterday I was really impressed with. There is some hidden talent down here that we didn’t know was down here. So, you’ve got to expose that and get them out here… We’re trying to find all the best players we can in the city to helps us compete year in and year out.”

And that is the primary goal of these camps, according to Cordell, to increase player development so that if a child chooses to play baseball in junior high or high school that they can reach their full potential. Cordell hopes that many of these campers will continue to play baseball and join the West Memphis Blue Devils when they are eligible to do so.

However, Cordell’s camps did much more than just teach kids baseball. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that every child at Wednesday’s camp will go on to play baseball or softball for a school. But, for a couple of hours at least, every child was off the streets, doing something productive and enjoying themselves in the process.

“The more things that we can get kids involved in as far as sports goes, it keeps them off the streets and keeps them out of trouble,” Cordell said. “That gives them something else to do instead of having all of that free time. They can come out here and do this right here for a couple of hours.” Cordell plans on combining both of his summer camps into one big camp next summer. The Blue Devil coach hopes to bring together children from all of the city for a two-day long camp, ending with a game so that parents can see all that their children learned on the diamond.

Students who wish to try out for the West Memphis Junior High baseball team are asked to come to tryouts on July 10th, 11th and 13th at Tilden Rodgers Park. Tryouts will be held each day from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Players must bring their own equipment (i.e. gloves, bats and helmets) and must be going into either the sixth, seventh or eighth grades and must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.

By Collins Peeples