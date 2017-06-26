HOROSCOPE

Maurdn 21 Aprili TAUMUJSS (Apiri 2 to May 2

For Tuesday, June 27, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be gentle during family discussions today, because you might come on too strong. By nature, you are a feisty, fiery sign!

You are clear-thinking today, which is why you will go after what you want. During discussions with others, you will say what you mean and mean what you say.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a strong day for financial discussions, because you are confident and clear-thinking. Not only do you know what you want, you also will go after it!

CANCER (June July 22) Today both Mercury and Mars are lined up in your sign, which gives you increased mental energy. However, you might take yourself too seriously.

(July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a fabulous day for research of any kind, because you won't stop until you find what you're looking for.

21 to JMy 22'

LEO(JMy 23 to Amigo 22)

You'll be like a dog with a bone.

VM(G© (Aego 23 to §pi. 22) ILMIRA (§@pfL 23 to Odio 22)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Discussions with friends and groups will be lively and memorable today! You have the power to sway others if you want them to do what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) During your interactions with bosses and parents today, you will come on strong – and they will be forceful as well. This is good, but make sure you don't say something you regret later.

AQUAMTO (JJæmu 2 it© Mk 18)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will love to study any subject today, but you'll especially enjoy philosophy, politics, astrology, metaphysics or geography. Your mind is hungry to learn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is an interesting day for discussions about inheritances and shared property, because you will defend your best interests easily. Your challenge will be to see the other person's point of view.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a lively, unpredictable day! You might not expect someone else to come on so strong – but you'll have a ready reply if this happens.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You can accomplish a lot at work today. Your challenge will be to refrain from being overbearing or coming on too strong with others.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a strong day for those of you involved in competitive sports or the arts. Be gentle in your exchanges, especially with kids. (You're the adult.)

YOU BORN TODAY: People are attracted to you because you are creative and entertaining. You also are goal-oriented. This is a powerful year for you. Whatever you have done in the past will now come to fruition. This is a year of big decisions and major achievements. Activity is key; you will be involved and busy. Opportunities for advancement and recognition for your work will happen.

¡PISCES IFdk 1 Maurdn 2

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)