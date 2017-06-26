Local league teams bring home the gold for People Ready

Submitted photos

People Ready, a Memphis-based staffing company, got plenty of return on their investment, sponsoring a pair of championship teams in local baseball and softball league play this season. Left: The Red Sox, a People Ready squad in the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club 7-8 year-old baseball division, took home first place in the 2017 summer season. The Red Sox are coached by Jay Leger. Right: Across town, another People Ready team, the Heartbreakers, dominated league and tournament play at the JW Rich Girls Club, winning the 5-6 year-old Tee-Ball Division. The Heartbreakers are coached by Kayla Prater.