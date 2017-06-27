Blue Devils fall to Patriots in summer play

Neither summer vacation nor a tropical storm could keep West Memphis and Marion from battling on the diamond once again this summer

High school may be out of session but the West Memphis and Marion rivalry continued this past Thursday as the Blue Devils and Patriots faced off in summer baseball action on Marion’s John Robbins Field.

Defending their home field, the Patriots pulled out a 5-1 victory in their last meeting against the Blue Devils this summer after a premature game that ended in the 6th inning as the rain from Tropical Storm Cindy made its way across the Crittenden County sky.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, the Blue Devils pulled even after a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice by the Patriots. However, that would be all of the offense the West Memphis team could muster on a night where the visiting team only totaled four hits.

West Memphis head coach Gary Cordell makes no excuses for the Blue Devils lack of offense production.

“I don’t have any excuses,” Cordell said. “Marion hit the ball well. We just didn’t hit it ourselves. But, we’re getting better.”

Tied up in the bottom of the third inning, 1-1, the Patriots broke the game open with a double to centerfield by Braeden Wolford, driving in two runs and allowing another to score on a West Memphis error to put the Patriots on top of the Blue Devils 4-1. Wolford double, one of two Patriots doubles on the evening, would end up handing the loss to West Memphis starter Carlson Bennage on a night where the pitcher didn’t have his typical stuff, according to Cordell.

“He did OK,” Cordell said. “He didn’t throw like he normally does. But, he did good.”

Not helping Bennage out Thursday night was the fact that at least five West Memphis starting players were not in uniform. That’s the nature of the summerball beast, according to Cordell, since during the summer players are often either on vacation, working or playing with other more exposure orientated type teams. “Thursday, we had five starters missing that normally play with us,” Cordell said. “When you’re missing five starters, it’s kind of tough to compete… I wasn’t expecting a whole lot out of what we had.”

Filling in for West Memphis starters who weren’t in attendance Thursday night were two incoming Freshman. Some of the players who did take the field are spending their summer bouncing between multiple sports, something Cordell says can be tiring for young players.

“Some of them are just worn out from doing football and baseball so much,” Cordell said. “I mean, they’re doing football every morning and baseball every afternoon.

They’re just worn out right now. But, I’m not discouraged. When it comes to school ball, we start in the spring and I think we’ll be ready to go.”

One player who was dressed for West Memphis against Marion was relief pitcher Mason Kearny.

Kearny relieved Bennage after the starter threw three and a third innings while allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits while picking up 4 strikeouts and 3 walks.

Cordell says he is impressed with the five outs Kearny recorded, giving up 1 run (1 earned) on 2 hits and allowing 1 walk while striking out a batter.

“Kearny done a good job,” Cordell said.

Kearny did allow one Patriots to cross home plate, however, as Marion’s Kenta Jones scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to secure the 5-1 victory.

Picking up the win for Marion, starter Alex O’Brien pitched all 6 innings while allowing one unearned run on 4 hits, striking out 6 and only walking a single batter.

Despite the loss, Cordell feels confident about the Blue Devils chances of success going into next season.

“You take five or six guys out of your lineup that you normally count on, that’s tough,” Cordell said. “We did alright. We’re going to be OK. We struggled last summer too and we turned it around by the time school-ball started. So, I’m not worried about summer ball.”

The Blue Devils round the summer season up by leaving this Thursday, traveling to Kansas for a tournament organized by former Chicago White Sox star Adam LaRoche, an exciting experience for the West Memphis team, according to Cordell.

“We’re leaving Thursday to go to Fort Scott, Kansas to play in a big tournament up there,” Cordell said.

“It’ll be a good experience for the kids and it’s a big tournament. There ought to be several pro scouts there and several college scouts.”

By Collins Peeples