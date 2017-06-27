Ex-Dumas Policeman gets 10 years for dealing drugs

Former officer sold drugs in uniform

Eastern District of Arkansas LITTLE ROCK—Patrick C. Harris, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge of the Little Rock Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced today that James Edgerson, 39, of Dumas, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for his role in a large-scale drug conspiracy.

Edgerson, who was a police officer at the time he committed his crimes, also faced multiple drug distribution charges, as well as charges related to selling the drugs while carrying his police-issued firearm.

On Feb. 2, Edgerson pleaded guilty to his role in the drug conspiracy.

Edgerson also admitted to possessing a firearm and abusing his position of trust as a police officer.

Today, Chief United States District Judge Brian S.

Miller sentenced Edgerson to 135 months’ imprisonment, five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

“Police officers take an oath to protect and serve their communities,” Harris said. “Edgerson’s significant sentence reflects his absolute violation of this oath, and his abuse of the trust placed in him by members of his community. This sentence also demonstrates that no one is above the law, and people who sell drugs will be prosecuted, regardless of their position in society.”

Edgerson also sold drugs numerous times, including times while in uniform. As one example of multiple transactions, James Edgerson sold an informant nine ounces of cocaine for $11,300 on Aug. 31, 2015, telling the source that he makes $50 on each ounce. On June 16, 2015, he completed a deal while in uniform and standing next to his police cruiser.

“James Edgerson betrayed the trust we place in police officers and the sentencing today is an indication of his total disregard for the citizens and law enforcement in our communities,” Upchurch said. “I commend the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District and the Arkansas State Police for their efforts, and the great work of our FBI team.”

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office